Many of Europe’s poorer regions are both highly exposed to the impacts of climate change and at risk of economic disruption from the transition to the green, zero-emission, digital economy that we need to counter global warming. Investing in regions with a lower GDP per capita and supporting their communities to draw the European Union closer together is one of the founding missions of the European Investment Bank. But the way we invest needs to evolve if we are to confront the existential threat of climate change and transition to a modern, digital, low-carbon economy in a fair way. In this orientation paper, the EIB sets out how it plans to expand and modernise its investments in the European Union’s cohesion regions over the period of the EU’s current long-term budget, 2021-2027.