Description

The European Investment Bank (EIB) recognises the universal benefits of diversity and inclusion for our business and our people. The Bank’s 2018-2021 Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) strategy is the third of its kind since 2008 and the most ambitious to date. This publication is the 2020 annual progress report on the implementation of the EIB’s D&I strategy. It gives an overview of ongoing activities and achievements at year-end 2020 and compares them with the previous years.