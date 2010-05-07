Description

This is the first Annual Diversity Report prepared by the EIB and follows the establishment of the Bank’s Diversity Strategy in December 2008. It is a major step forward for the Bank: it consolidates the Bank's understanding of its diversity priorities and situation; it crystallises a concerted action plan; and – above all – it marks the Bank’s recognition of the importance of diversity. The progress achieved is also imbued with a new level of realism and credibility, as it responds to the reinforcement of wider trends in this area.

The report focuses on calendar years 2008 and 2009 and trends over the past five years, but it also provides an insight into the priorities going forward and progress with the initial implementation of the Diversity Strategy and Action Plan in 2009 and the outlook for 2010.