Description

The environmental, climate and social due diligence procedures outline the European Investment Bank’s approach to assessing, managing and monitoring the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks of its operations throughout the project cycle.

They also clarify the respective roles and responsibilities of the EIB and of promoters in carrying out environmental, climate and social due diligence, as defined in the Environmental and Social Policy.

The procedures are a core component of the EIB Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework, which includes the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the EIB Environmental and Social Standards for project promoters, and the forthcoming non-binding guidance notes for promoters on the application of the Environmental and Social Standards.