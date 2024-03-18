Description

The European Investment Bank is working hard to improve water and address the lack of affordable housing, while also supporting EU enlargement countries. With over €2 billion invested in water annually, the EIB aims to improve water supply, wastewater treatment and flood protection. In housing, €12 billion over a decade has been allocated to combat the shortage of affordable homes and improve energy efficiency. The EIB supports EU enlargement by investing in infrastructure, sustainable transport and green energy, while aiding economic growth and resilience. Key projects include rebuilding efforts in Ukraine, promoting job creation in the Balkans, and fostering green innovation.