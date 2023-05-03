Description

Building on decades of experience working in Europe’s neighbourhood, in Africa and around the world, under EU mandates and in support of EU policy priorities, EIB Global brings together all the financial, engineering and scientific expertise of the European Investment Bank to maximise impact. The new structure fosters strong, focused partnerships within Team Europe, with multilateral development banks and bilateral development agencies. With a stronger presence on the ground, it increases our cooperation with partner countries, clients, EU Member States and other development finance institutions.

This publication reports on the first year of EIB Global. The first section reviews the development context, looking at global macroeconomic development and the different regions where EIB Global operates:

EU neighbourhood countries

sub-Saharan Africa

the Western Balkans and Türkiye

Asia and the Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean

The report then turns to the overarching priorities of EIB Global and the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus, examining investment needs and describing the response by EIB Global:

Climate change

Jobs and inclusive growth

The Global Gateway

The final part brings together all the information on the results and impact of EIB Global operations and the financial and non-financial contribution we make. It covers:

How we measure results and impact

Expected results of new projects

EIB Global’s contribution to new projects

Evidence on the EIB’s crowding-in effect

Carbon footprint exercise

Macroeconomic impact modelling

Results of completed projects

Lending volumes

List of operations signed in 2022

A companion volume to this report, EIB Global Report: The Story, delves deeper into the rationale for, and experience gained from, individual EIB Global projects.

Please see our related story: The story and the impact