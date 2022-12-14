UGANDA TELECOM TOWER EXPANSION

Référence: 20220268

Date de publication: 21 février 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

TOWERCO OF AFRICA UGANDA LTD

The project relates to the construction of 659 new mobile sites in Uganda. At least 50% of the towers will be located in rural areas without mobile service coverage.

Objectifs

The aim is to provide mobile coverage in areas that have currently no access to a mobile-broadband network and increase capacity in areas where the current mobile networks are saturated.

Secteur(s)

Télécom - Information et communication

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 16 million (EUR 15 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 85 million (EUR 80 million)

Aspects environnementaux

If located within the EU, these activities would neither fall under Annexes I nor II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU. However, the Construction and expansion of communications towers is included in the Schedule 5 of the Ugandan National Environment act of 2019, listing types of projects for which an environmental and social impact assessment is mandatory for obtaining the approval of the projects. Full environmental and social details will be assessed during appraisal

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Signé - 30/12/2023