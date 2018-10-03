MALAWI M1 ROAD REHABILITATION I

Référence: 20140373

Date de publication: 3 octobre 2018

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ROADS AUTHORITY

The project consists of a multi-scheme road operation for the rehabilitation of about 347 km of the single carriageway M1 road in Malawi with no changes to the existing alignment. The project includes the civil works along five distinct road sections identified from north to south as follows: Karonga-Songwe (46km); Kecheche-Chiweta (66km); Jenda-Mzimba (47km); Kasungu-Jenda (86km); Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) - Kasungu (102 km), in addition two technical assistance components are included for project implementation and monitoring during the project cycle.

Objectifs

The objective of the project is to improve food security, access to trade and essential services through the provision of basic road infrastructure by providing a reliable and durable M1 road integrated into the Common Market for Eastern & Southern Africa (COMESA) North-South Corridor. The project is expected to increase the traffic safety and security of the M1 road.

Secteur(s)

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 192 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 247 million

Aspects environnementaux

The main environmental and social impacts for the project include resettlement of households and businesses, vegetation loss and increased safety risks and nuisance to the public during construction. Preliminary assessments have not indicated the presence of threatened species in the area of the road corridor and, given that this is an existing road corridor, the overall impact on fauna and flora is considered low with the implementation of mitigation and compensatory measures. The residual impact after compensatory and mitigating measures is expected to be limited and adequately addressed in the project's management plans.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Signé - 22/10/2019