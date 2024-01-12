Türkiye and the EIB

As part of Team Europe’s €3.6 billion pledge following the February 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye, the European Investment Bank Group is financing new water and wastewater infrastructure in the affected regions.
Future operations may focus on projects supporting refugee-hosting communities, strengthening small businesses and advancing climate action.
In Türkiye, we have focused on:
We support Türkiye’s climate mitigation and adaptation efforts through investments in railway infrastructure, afforestation, erosion control and flood response. We also finance energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in partnership with national development and commercial banks.
In addition, through the EU’s MADAD Fund, we manage investment and technical assistance grants for water and waste projects in southeastern provinces heavily affected by the influx of refugees from countries such as Syria.
We finance national and municipal railway infrastructure to encourage a shift from road to more efficient and low-carbon transport. Notable projects include Marmaray (the first rail link between the European and Asian networks) and the high-speed railway line connecting Ankara and Istanbul.
We support small businesses and mid-caps through intermediated lending channels and finance private sector energy efficiency and renewable energy schemes. We also provide corporate lending in areas such as energy, research and innovation, the knowledge economy and foreign direct investment.
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Türkiye.
1965
29.4 Mrd €
