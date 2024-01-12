Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Türkiye and the EIB

Since 1965, we have supported Türkiye’s economic and social development, financing transport, urban infrastructure, climate action, energy, agriculture and private sector growth across the country.

As part of Team Europe’s €3.6 billion pledge following the February 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye, the European Investment Bank Group is financing new water and wastewater infrastructure in the affected regions.

Future operations may focus on projects supporting refugee-hosting communities, strengthening small businesses and advancing climate action.

In Türkiye, we have focused on:

Climate and energy

We support Türkiye’s climate mitigation and adaptation efforts through investments in railway infrastructure, afforestation, erosion control and flood response. We also finance energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in partnership with national development and commercial banks.

In addition, through the EU’s MADAD Fund, we manage investment and technical assistance grants for water and waste projects in southeastern provinces heavily affected by the influx of refugees from countries such as Syria.

Transport

We finance national and municipal railway infrastructure to encourage a shift from road to more efficient and low-carbon transport. Notable projects include Marmaray (the first rail link between the European and Asian networks) and the high-speed railway line connecting Ankara and Istanbul.

Private sector development

We support small businesses and mid-caps through intermediated lending channels and finance private sector energy efficiency and renewable energy schemes. We also provide corporate lending in areas such as energy, research and innovation, the knowledge economy and foreign direct investment.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Türkiye.

1965

START OF OPERATIONS

257

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

29.4 Mrd €

FINANCED LIFETIME

EIB activity in Türkiye by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Türkiye

Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Türkiye and beyond

  •
    12 January 2024

    Une assistance-conseil gratuite, multipliée par trois

    Accélération du développement des infrastructures dans les Balkans occidentaux grâce au triplement du soutien consultatif de l’UE

    Infrastructures Monténégro Albanie Turquie Serbie Pays de l’élargissement Balkans occidentaux Développement - international Climat et environnement
  • 17 February 2021

    Une appli médicale pour les réfugiées

    Une appli innovante permet aux réfugiées d’accéder à leur dossier médical et à la médecine préventive

    Santé et sciences de la vie Turquie Pays de l’élargissement Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Infrastructures sociales
  • 9 June 2020

    Lutter contre la faim et le gaspillage en Turquie

    Fazla Gida, société spécialisée dans la lutte contre le gaspillage alimentaire, crée de nouvelles possibilités pour les banques alimentaires et les associations caritatives

    PME Migrations Turquie Pays de l’élargissement PME
  • 8 March 2016

    Financements en faveur des réfugiés : un espoir pour la Syrie

    Investissements dans des programmes visant à maintenir les réfugiés syriens près de chez eux et à les aider à se préparer à reconstruire le pays une fois la guerre terminée

    Durabilité sociale PME Microfinance Diversité et égalité hommes-femmes Réfugiés Migrations Turquie Liban Syrie Voisinage méridional Pays de l’élargissement PME
  • 29 October 2010

    Forum BEI d'Istanbul : gros plan sur les investissements stratégiques en Turquie

    Le film ci-joint présente les grands moments du forum ainsi que deux projets financés par la Banque : le tunnel sous le Bosphore et les mesures d'atténuation des risques sismiques à Istanbul.

    Transports Turquie Pays de l’élargissement Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales
  • 12 November 2024

    L’action pour le climat, au-delà de la politique

    La COP29 à Bakou doit remobiliser les dirigeants pour lutter contre les changements climatiques et accélérer la transition écologique.

    L'action pour le climat, au-delà de la politique

La COP29 à Bakou doit remobiliser les dirigeants pour lutter contre les changements climatiques et accélérer la transition écologique.

