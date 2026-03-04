SAND SOLAR

The project concerns the development and operation of 137 MW solar PV plant in Sicily. The project increases the renewable energy generation capacity in Italy and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives.





The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.





The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (a solar photovoltaic plant), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). The project's revenues will be supported through a two-sided contracts for differences support scheme, with a limited merchant tail.





In terms of project results, the project is expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. The project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit because of the value of economic externalities not being fully reflected in market prices.





The Bank will provide a meaningful part of the overall financing needs of the project through a senior debt facility to achieve construction and operation of the assets. The Bank provides expertise in structuring and lending to renewable energy projects, applying project finance principles well tested in other transactions. This will improve the structuring of the operation through close cooperation with the promoter and the commercial lenders.



