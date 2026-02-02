SAND SOLAR

Date de publication: 2 février 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierPERIDOT SOLAR (HOLDCO) LTD
Lieu
Description
The project will finance the construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic plant for a total capacity of around 137 MWp in the Italian region of Sicily.
Objectifs
The project contributes to the achievement of EU renewable energy objectives and supports Italy in meeting its commitments with respect to greenhouse gas emission reductions. It will also contribute to EIB's REPowerEU. The project is located in a less-developed region, within the Cohesion Priority Regions.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 70 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 120 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project and associated infrastructures underwent an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process according to EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), including public consultation, obtaining environmental permit in September 2021. Given reports of the risk of forced labour in the manufacturing of some solar panels, the Bank will carefully monitor the adherence to the EIB’s Environmental and Social Standards. The project is expected to contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives, in particular to climate change mitigation and pollution prevention and control.
Passation des marchés
The promoter is a private company and the project in this operation is market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply.
Statut
À l'examen
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).