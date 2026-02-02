SAND SOLAR

Référence: 20250691

Date de publication: 2 février 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

PERIDOT SOLAR (HOLDCO) LTD

The project will finance the construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic plant for a total capacity of around 137 MWp in the Italian region of Sicily.

Objectifs

The project contributes to the achievement of EU renewable energy objectives and supports Italy in meeting its commitments with respect to greenhouse gas emission reductions. It will also contribute to EIB's REPowerEU. The project is located in a less-developed region, within the Cohesion Priority Regions.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 70 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 120 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project and associated infrastructures underwent an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process according to EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), including public consultation, obtaining environmental permit in September 2021. Given reports of the risk of forced labour in the manufacturing of some solar panels, the Bank will carefully monitor the adherence to the EIB’s Environmental and Social Standards. The project is expected to contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives, in particular to climate change mitigation and pollution prevention and control.

Passation des marchés

The promoter is a private company and the project in this operation is market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply.

Statut

À l'examen