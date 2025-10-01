CAP WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE GREEN LOAN

The Project supports investments in water and wastewater infrastructure by a local utility providing "Integrated Water Services" in the Lombardy Region, Italy. It ensures compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improves the coverage and quality of water and wastewater services. The Project contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of "Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources" as well as "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability", and is aligned with the Bank's "Water Resilience Programme". It addresses a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably reduced pollution incidents from sewerage overflows, improved quality of recipient waters and reduced greenhouse gas emissions from wastewater infrastructure, along with enhanced flood protection in the service area. These benefits are not entirely reflected in water tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

Furthermore, the Project addresses a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy.

The EIB support to the Project will bring a tangible financial value added by lowering the associated cost of funding and offering, amongst others, a tenor longer the one normally proposed by other financiers. Considering the magnitude of the Project, the EIB support will also contribute to accelerate its implementation. The value added provided by the EIB is even more tangible under the current volatile market conditions, impacted by the ongoing trade conflict and geopolitical issues.







