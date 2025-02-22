CAP WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE GREEN LOAN

Référence: 20250222

Date de publication: 12 mai 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

CAP HOLDING SPA

The loan concerns the promoter's investment plan for the modernisation and upgrade of water supply and wastewater infrastructure in the City of Milan as well as across several provinces in the northern Italian region of Lombardy. The project will be implemented in the period 2025-2030.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance water meters, extension and rehabilitation of water supply networks, rehabilitation of tanks and other related work, as well as wastewater investments to extend and rehabilitate sewer systems and wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs), among others. Additional project components include IT investments enabling digitalisation of the operations. Through this project, the promoter aims at optimising water use, improving water service quality, and ensuring security of supply in the concerned service area.

Secteur(s)

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 207 million

Aspects environnementaux

Some of the project components might be subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, including public consultations. The decision of the competent Authorities regarding their Environmental Impact Assessment will be assessed during appraisal. The proposed investments are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. Investments in water and wastewater are expected to have net positive environmental impact, considering their focus on compliance with amongst others the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC and the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 10/04/2025