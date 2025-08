AGSM AIM ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the project implementation are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.