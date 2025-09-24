NAPLES AREA SEISMIC RISK FL

The Project concerns the rehabilitation of private residential buildings as well as public buildings and infrastructure damaged by the earthquake events occurred from 20 May 2024 in the Naples area. The Project also supports investments aimed at strengthening the seismic resilience of buildings and infrastructure, contributing to risk reduction and in line with build-back-better standards. Interventions are implemented by a multi-level governance system: private building rehabilitation are coordinated by the "Casa Italia" Department under the Italian Government, while a Special Commissioner appointed by the Italian Government is in charge of coordinating works on public buildings and infrastructure. The Project addresses multiple market failures, including the financial market failure in terms of timing and availability of funds to support post-disaster recovery and disaster risk reduction, and contributes to improving safety and living conditions of citizens. Financially, EIB's advantageous conditions and long tenor will contribute to improving the sustainability of the Borrowers' debt repayment capacity and optimising national resources.