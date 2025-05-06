NAPLES AREA SEISMIC RISK FL

Référence: 20240942

Date de publication: 25 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

REPUBBLICA ITALIANA

Post-earthquake rehabilitation and seismic resilience improvement of buildings and infrastructure in Naples area.

Objectifs

The Project is a framework loan to support post-earthquake rehabilitation and seismic resilience improvement of buildings and infrastructure in Naples area. The earthquake events occurred since May 2024 caused severe damages to buildings and infrastructure in the Phlegraean Fields area, a volcanic area falling under the municipalities of Naples, Pozzuoli and Bacoli. Investments include the rehabilitation of private residential buildings damaged by the seismic events since May 2024. The damage repair is coupled with investments aiming at strengthening the seismic resilience of private residential buildings, public buildings (primarily schools) and infrastructure (roads and other key civil infrastructure).

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 1400 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1754 million

Aspects environnementaux

The Bank will require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU legislation, mainly SEA Directive (2001/42/EC), EIA Directive (2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC), Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) and Energy Performance of Building Directive (2010/31/EU) as amended by EU/2024/1275 and national legislation. The contribution to climate action (adaptation and mitigation) and environmental sustainability will be assessed during the appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 6/05/2025