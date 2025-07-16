MAURITANIA RAILWAY MODERNISATION

The operation will support a coherent logistic capacity expansion program of SNIM, the second largest African iron ore producer, allowing to progressively increase its export capabilities and secure end-to-end performance of its mine-to-market value chain. Robust infrastructures (being implemented efficiently and sustainably) to connect remote mines to markets requires significant financing to accommodate future sustainable growth and is an essential ingredient to unlock SNIM greener diversification strategy.





Moreover, the project offers a strong business model, allowing the promoter to maintain and gain critical size and strengthen its established position as integrated regional competitive iron ore producer. The project contributes to creating a more dynamic and sustainable private sector, and is also supported by sound governance and capabilities of the Promoter.

Fully aligned with the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement and yielding good economic returns, social and environmental benefits and employment, the operation contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives for Transport (Rail) as well as to the EU priorities in Mauritania. The strategy of the promoter involves core aspects of the EU Global Gateway Strategy and operationalises the EU-Mauritania Partnership and its overall objective of supporting Mauritania's low carbon transition, resulting in a policy value rated 'very good' under the Bank's Transport Lending Policy (TLP).

The EIB loan will have significant value added for SNIM due to: (i) its long tenor typically not available on the market, (iii) a grace and availability period that suits the company's needs and strategy, (iv) an attractive pricing, (v) the strong signal that the decarbonisation of the mining sector is an activity supported by the EIB, crowding in other financiers.