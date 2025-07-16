MAURITANIA RAILWAY MODERNISATION

Référence: 20240336

Date de publication: 12 mai 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

SOCIETE NATIONALE INDUSTRIELLE ET MINIERE

The project concerns the capacity expansion of the railway line owned and operated by SNIM, linking the iron ore mining area of Zouerate with the port of Nouadhibou, an extension of the line to new mining sites of El Aouj and Atomai (42 km of new railway lines) to meet the transport needs generated by these two mining sites. The promoter's investment programme includes the acquisition of rolling stock (locomotives and wagons) and equipment for infrastructure maintenance, as well as the extension of maintenance facilities.

Objectifs

The aim is to increase the quality, capacity, availability and reliability of rail operations in Mauritania and contribute to SNIM's competitiveness. It is expected to generate time and vehicle operating cost savings, reduce the maintenance costs of the infrastructure and improve railway safety. This will prevent the modal shift from rail to road and, thereby, present climate, environmental and road safety benefits.

Secteur(s)

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 125 million (EUR 107 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 512 million (EUR 439 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The project will be implemented mostly on the existing alignment of the railway and within the existing right of way; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. The project was subject to an environmental social impact assessment (ESIA) in accordance with the national legislation. The compliance of SNIM environmental and social policy and the associated management systems (policies, procedures and resources) with the EIB Group Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework and the EIB Environment Framework will be further assessed. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be carried out for any underlying investment of the project and the associated facilities, thereby ensuring that the project is in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation and meet the EIB environmental and social principles and standards.

Passation des marchés

The promoter will take all requisite measures to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Approuvé - 16/07/2025