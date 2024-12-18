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INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -

Signature(s)

Montant
40 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 40 000 000 €
Industrie : 40 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
19/12/2024 : 40 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : Ineratec obtient un appui financier de 70 millions d’euros pour la plus grande usine européenne de production de carburants de synthèse à Francfort
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI, la Commission européenne et Breakthrough Energy allouent 70 millions d’euros à l’usine de démonstration d’électro-carburants d’INERATEC à Francfort
Article sur un sujet connexe
Du carburant durable pour l’aviation à partir d’hydrogène vert
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
13 janvier 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 19/12/2024
20240328
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
INERATEC GMBH
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 40 million
EUR 108 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the financing of a pilot carbon neutral e-fuel facility in Germany as well as the R&D cost related to the further development of the company's Power-to-X technology.

The loan will finance the promoter's research, development and investments (RDI) activities, the construction and operation of a first-of-a-kind plant in Germany for the production of synthetic sustainable aviation fuels (e-SAF) as well as other sustainable chemical products. The project, presented under InvestEU, is co-financed by Breakthrough Energy Catalyst and addresses the climate change transition by helping decarbonise the hard-to-abate aviation industry. Additionally, it consolidates the EIB's role as climate bank, meeting the Green Deal Industrial Plan objectives and the RefuelEU aviation regulation proposed by the European Commission. It is closely aligned with the EIB's strategic priority in relation to innovation and industrialisation, in particular to the deployment of the whole value chain of new technologies.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation is in line with the InvestEU eligibility of "(2) the development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies in accordance with Union transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement".


The Project's external benefits are potentially high as it contributes to the establishment of an industrial value chain in Europe of a competitive innovative technology. The Project will lead to important knowledge development, provide jobs and deploy advanced manufacturing activities in Europe. The Project will furthermore help create the conditions for a hydrogen economy, and the development of a cleaner and more sustainable industry in Europe and lead to lower emissions of pollutants (health benefits) and CO2 (climate benefits).


The EIB's equity-type venture debt will feature performance-linked elements and effectively share in the upside of the venture. EIB will also share in the downside as the investment will be materially exposed to the risk of the company (including high technical, market and financial risks). The EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing support during the period in which the EU guarantee can be used, or not to the same extent, without InvestEU.

 


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project comprises a pilot plant located in an industrial park and RDI activities at the Promoter's premises. Neither the RDI activity nor the investment in mechanical manufacturing capacity are specifically mentioned under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). However, industrial estate development fall under Annex II of EIA Directive, therefore the project is subject to screening by a competent authority. The pilot plant is, given its size and location, is considered not to have significant impacts and the project is fully permitted for the activities envisaged and the project has been screened out. The Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU applies.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
18 décembre 2024
19 décembre 2024
Documents liés
31/01/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : Ineratec obtient un appui financier de 70 millions d’euros pour la plus grande usine européenne de production de carburants de synthèse à Francfort
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI, la Commission européenne et Breakthrough Energy allouent 70 millions d’euros à l’usine de démonstration d’électro-carburants d’INERATEC à Francfort

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Date de publication
31 Jan 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
235594056
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240328
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Fiche technique
INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : Ineratec obtient un appui financier de 70 millions d’euros pour la plus grande usine européenne de production de carburants de synthèse à Francfort
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI, la Commission européenne et Breakthrough Energy allouent 70 millions d’euros à l’usine de démonstration d’électro-carburants d’INERATEC à Francfort
Article sur un sujet connexe
Du carburant durable pour l’aviation à partir d’hydrogène vert
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : Ineratec obtient un appui financier de 70 millions d’euros pour la plus grande usine européenne de production de carburants de synthèse à Francfort
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI, la Commission européenne et Breakthrough Energy allouent 70 millions d’euros à l’usine de démonstration d’électro-carburants d’INERATEC à Francfort
Article sur un sujet connexe
Du carburant durable pour l’aviation à partir d’hydrogène vert
Autres liens
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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