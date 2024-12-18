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BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION

Signature(s)

Montant
105 414 470,54 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Chili : 105 414 470,54 €
Énergie : 105 414 470,54 €
Date(s) de signature
27/12/2024 : 105 414 470,54 €
Autres liens
Related public register
19/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION
Article sur un sujet connexe
Le bon côté des énergies vertes

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
23 octobre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 27/12/2024
20240305
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION
BANCO DEL ESTADO DE CHILE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 110 million (EUR 105 million)
USD 147 million (EUR 140 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The operation consists in a Framework Loan to the Chilean public bank BancoEstado to finance energy efficiency and renewable energy mainly for SMEs and industries, in support the EU's Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Additionnalité et impact

Framework Loan to Chilean state own bank Banco Estado to finance energy efficiency (EE) and renewable energy (RE) for SMEs and industries among others, in support the EU's Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA).


Chile is the largest copper exporter in the world and is as well an important player in other Critical Raw Materials (CRM) such as lithium. The operation will support hence the decarbonisation of the CRM supply chain, needed to ensure clean energy transition worldwide.


The operation will hence be fully aligned with the GGIA on Green Transition and could contribute to the EU-Chile partnership on Sustainable Raw Materials.


Chile targets carbon neutrality by 2050 and in this context EE and RE activities are key to achieve its goals.


SMEs and industries, face several barriers that hamper the integration of EE and RE measures: lack of energy-specific capabilities, insufficient information and limited access to suitable financial products.


The operation will improve financing conditions through long term tenors and favourable financing conditions hence accelerating the uptake of green technologies.


The EIB financial and non-financial support will contribute to accelerate the uptake of these activities and ensure the availability of the needed technical capacities for the implementation of the projects.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The operation will bring positive environmental and social benefits, since it will support Banco Estado in expanding its renewable energy and energy efficiency portfolios, to help achieving a climate-neutral economy and resilient society. The EIB will require the promoter to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the sub-projects receiving loans will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.

The EIB will require the intermediary to take all requisite measures to ensure that all projects are in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
18 décembre 2024
27 décembre 2024
Documents liés
19/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION
Autres liens

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION
Date de publication
19 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
237481392
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240305
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Chili
Disponible au public
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Related public register
19/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION
Fiche technique
BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION
Article sur un sujet connexe
Le bon côté des énergies vertes

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Article sur un sujet connexe
Le bon côté des énergies vertes
Autres liens
Related public register
19/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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