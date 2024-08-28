NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR

This framework loan (FL) increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and includes battery storage technology (stand-alone and hybridization of existing solar PV and onshore wind), which enhances the integration of intermittent renewable energy generation into the grid and reduce power grid curtailment. The FL will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation) and the security of supply.





The FL contributes to the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of Spain and the REPowerEU Action Plan. The financing of this Project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action.





The individual schemes will rely on revenues from (i) the spot market and (ii) PPAs, thereby the project improves market efficiency and competition. In terms of results, the schemes are expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project will generate a positive social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in Spain. On project quality, the schemes are supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the Promoter.





Overall, the financing through the EIB will strengthen the Promoter's capability to increase its capacity of renewable energy, complement other financing sources and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the Borrower. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.