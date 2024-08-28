Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR

Signature(s)

Montant
650 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 650 000 000 €
Énergie : 650 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
15/07/2025 : 250 000 000 €
18/11/2024 : 400 000 000 €
Fiche technique
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Communiqués associés
Espagne : accord entre la BEI et Naturgy sur un prêt de 1 milliard d’euros visant à investir dans des projets solaires photovoltaïques et éoliens terrestres

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
23 avril 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/11/2024
20240140
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1000 million
EUR 2058 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project comprises the implementation and operation of a portfolio of solar PV plants, onshore wind farms and, to a lesser extent, battery storage technology with an aggregate capacity of ca. 2.3 GW. This includes both greenfield stand-alone renewable energy plants as well as the repowering and hybridization of existing renewable energy plants. The schemes are located in various regions in Spain.

The aim is to contribute to reach the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely helping to decarbonise electricity production in the EU by decreasing the reliance on fossil fuels. Hence, the project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest. Most of the Spanish regions where the preliminary portfolio of plants will be developed are classified as EIB Cohesion Priority Regions. Should plants in the project be located in such regions, then parts of the project would also be eligible under Article 309 point (a) "projects for developing less-developed regions".

Additionality and Impact

This framework loan (FL) increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and includes battery storage technology (stand-alone and hybridization of existing solar PV and onshore wind), which enhances the integration of intermittent renewable energy generation into the grid and reduce power grid curtailment. The FL will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation) and the security of supply.


The FL contributes to the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of Spain and the REPowerEU Action Plan. The financing of this Project also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action. 


The individual schemes will rely on revenues from (i) the spot market and (ii) PPAs, thereby the project improves market efficiency and competition. In terms of results, the schemes are expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project will generate a positive social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in Spain. On project quality, the schemes are supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the Promoter.


Overall, the financing through the EIB will strengthen the Promoter's capability to increase its capacity of renewable energy, complement other financing sources and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the Borrower. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The individual plants and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the )environmental impact assessment (EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Battery energy storage systems do not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive. New overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid, if falling under Annex I due to their technical characteristics, are expected to be subject to an EIA. The promoter will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the promoter will have to apply those rules.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
28 août 2024
18 novembre 2024
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Date de publication
11 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
213096812
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I
Date de publication
20 Dec 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
239127728
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II
Date de publication
20 Dec 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
239156472
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Los Mangos
Date de publication
20 Dec 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
227565765
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ocaña
Date de publication
20 Dec 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
227570228
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita I - Documento de Síntesis
Date de publication
21 Dec 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
237221701
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Zorita II - Documento de Síntesis
Date de publication
21 Dec 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
237218279
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar III
Date de publication
21 Dec 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
227554662
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar I
Date de publication
21 Dec 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
227561641
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Ence Anjújar II
Date de publication
21 Dec 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
227572810
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica La Romera
Date de publication
21 Dec 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
227542447
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Las Encarnaciones
Date de publication
21 Dec 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
227563050
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Planta Solar Fotovoltaica Sol Morón
Date de publication
21 Dec 2024
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
227563559
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Informe preliminar de suelos contaminados
Date de publication
3 Jan 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
237207682
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Resumen de las indicaciones del Anexo V del Decreto 356/2010, a efectos del trámite de información pública
Date de publication
3 Jan 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
237226543
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas
Date de publication
3 Jan 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
237216486
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
Date de publication
3 Jan 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
237211633
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Estudio Acústico
Date de publication
3 Jan 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
237226329
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - NATURGY REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de Infraestructuras comunes de evacuación de plantas fotovoltaicas - Autorización de Vías Pecuarias
Date de publication
3 Jan 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
237214623
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240140
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
