SCARLET RESATO H2 (IEU GT2)

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Mobility: Alternative fuels infrastructure for all modes of transport, including electric charging infrastructure as per the Annex II of InvestEU Regulation and aligns with specific eligibilities under Thematic - Green Transition Future Mobility.

The Project concerns enhancing hydrogen refuelling technology and refuelling stations production capacity. The Project is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and (c) common interest (Transport; Research, Innovation and Digital). The Project contributes to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objectives.

The Project addresses the market failures associated with (i) positive externalities of hydrogen use in road transport by reducing emissions, (ii) network effects due to the interdependency between the market for FCEVs and investment in refuelling infrastructure, and (iii) knowledge externalities by developing hydrogen refuelling technology.

The Project financing provided by the EIB in the form of venture debt is crucial and innovative for the Company. This will ultimately lead to crowding in of third party debt.

The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.