SIOT (IEU TI)

The project aligns with InvestEU objectives of developing the space sector, the EIB Strategic European Security Initiative, and the Green Deal. Sateliot is a Spanish "New Space" pioneer aiming to offer low-cost "narrowband Internet-of-Things" with small satellites, affordably serving millions of unconnected devices in remote areas uncovered by terrestrial IoT networks.

Sateliot will deploy a satellite constellation to provide rural IoT coverage as wholesaler to mobile network operators, who can then offer end-customers global IoT coverage by extending own terrestrial urban networks with rural satellite connectivity. It will support operators serving industries such as agriculture, fishing, maritime, oil & gas, wildlife, utilities, environmental, infrastructure, defence, or livestock, mostly outdoor, non-time-sensitive rural IoT use cases. This can have a positive impact on the climate transition, by optimising consumption of fuel, natural resources, etc.

The venture loan will co-finance research & development and capital investments, mainly in Spain (EU). This addresses multiple EU policy goals and market failures: funding deep tech innovation, supporting European security, defence, and strategic space autonomy, create positive R&D spill-over externalities, and correct SME information asymmetries and investment gaps in European venture capital markets.





More specifically, the project will support the further development of Sateliot's small satellite platform for narrowband IoT, adding more functionality and efficiency to new satellites and connectivity services. This will improve access, pricing, quality, and frequency of space IoT connectivity for numerous terrestrial applications currently unserved to due high pricing.

The loan will grant risk capital at longer maturities and later repayments than current market standards for venture debt, allowing greater managerial focus on business execution thanks to a more stable capital structure. The EIB support will signal an EU stamp of approval to the market, requiring further crowding-in of new capital to unlock the full EIB loan. The project would not be carried out by the EIB without the InvestEU support.



