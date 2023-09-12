LUQA - SOCIAL HOUSING

The Project comprises the construction of some 267 new social housing units, contributing to the promotion of Integrated Urban Development. The investment schemes will be part of well-defined integrated local urban development plans for the development of sustainable communities and contribute to the promotion of social mix addressing strong social housing demand in Malta. It will also contribute to a more balanced local residential market with sufficient housing supply meeting existing need from low and middle income households. The EIB financing will tackle the market gap resulting from an insufficient affordable housing supply by offering a sizeable loan with long maturity and at attractive financing costs, essential to keep rent levels low. The EIB brings a comprehensive financial contribution to the investment programme by providing Malita with a substantial financial benefit and customized terms. Moreover, EIB's expertise in this kind of financing (availability, grace period, tranching) would allow the structuring of the loan to best fit Malita and Project financial needs.