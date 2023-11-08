ACP GENDER MICROFINANCE FACILITY - KCB KENYA

The project aims to widen access to financial services for micro-enterprises throughout Kenya, particularly those owned and/or managed by women and contribute to the economic growth as well as poverty reduction in the country. Through the extension of a long-term credit facility to KCB Bank Kenya, the project will enable improved financing conditions for micro and women borrowers.





In Kenya, while overall access to finance is robust, microenterprises remain underserved by the financial sector. Perceived higher risk and inability to risk price the micro borrowers during the interest rate cap regime created barriers for the growth of this segment over the recent years. The EIB financing aims to address this financing gap and support a leading Kenyan bank with its strategy to increase its lending to microenterprises.





EIB financing is expected to be particularly additional by providing a long-term credit line in hard currency to KCB Bank Kenya, especially considering the ongoing foreign currency liquidity constraints in Kenya. The bank will benefit from improved maturity and diversification of its overall funding base which is otherwise funded mainly by short-term customer deposits. EIB facility will also have a strong signalling effect towards international lenders during market downturn and economic uncertainties.





The project aligns with the strategic priorities and policies set at the national, regional and EU level by addressing relevant market failures and complementing the overarching objectives such as inclusive growth, affordable finance, equal participation of women through the provision of intermediated financing to KCB Bank Kenya with significant outreach to EIB's target groups. Additionally, by following the 2x Challenge criteria, the project will contribute to EIB Group's Strategy related to Equality and the Empowerment of Women.