ORANO URANIUM ENRICHMENT FACILITY

The Project will increase the uranium enrichment production capacity by more than 30% at the Promoter's site in Tricastin. The Project fulfils the EU objective of nuclear fuel diversification and security of supply, as reflected in the Euratom policy and in the REPowerEU Plan. In line with France's NECP, the investment will contribute to strengthening European uranium enrichment capacities.

The overall rating of the project's contribution to policy goals is rated as good, considering that the site is partially located in a Cohesion Region. The investment contributes towards increasing security of supply by reducing dependency on enriched uranium imports. Moreover, the investment will enable the production of dispatchable low-carbon energy. The Project will yield very good quality and results due to a very good economic rate of return, good broader social benefits, fair employment creation and a very good ESG rating.

The combination of a longer maturity and relatively favourable pricing are benefiting the Company. The loan provides diversification of the Borrower's financing sources as this operation will be the first with the Bank, and it complements other funding sources, a combination of bank debt and debt capital market instruments which, given the current market conditions, are more volatile.