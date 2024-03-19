SWAPPIE (I EU G)

The project contributes to the policy objective of innovation and digitalization by supporting an innovative fast-growing enterprise in the implementation of its strategic roadmap and the creation of a leading end-to-end integrated capability for refurbished consumer electronics in Europe . This project contributes to the financing of innovative and high-growth companies, which generate significant positive externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products and services and through skills development and upgrading.





The InvestEU quasi-equity financing addresses the market failure of availability of non-dilutive growth capital for fast growing innovative SMEs, allowing the company to continue investing in R&D, creating skilled R&D jobs in the EU and support its growth. The EIB's financing is customised to the company's needs and highly flexible in terms of drawdowns. The EIB's investment is expected to generate a crowding-in effect. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.