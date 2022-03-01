TECHEU GREEN DEAL INNOVATIONS (INVESTEU VD) PL

Référence: 20220301

Date de publication: 9 juin 2022

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

Programme loan comprising venture debt operations eligible under 1.1 European Green Deal Innovations of the InvestEU Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW).

Additionality and Impact

The programme loan concerns the investments for the development of innovative technologies with a specific focus on delivering on the European Green Deal of the EU as defined in Invest EU. More specifically in the fields of: a) Research, development and innovation, b) The development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities, c) The development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies, d) Environment and resources, e) The development of digital connectivity infrastructure, f) The development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services, g) Financial support to entities employing up to 499 employees, with a particular focus on SMEs, and small mid-cap companies, h) The rehabilitation of industrial sites and the restoration of such sites for sustainable use, i) Sustainable agriculture, forestry, fishery, aquaculture and other elements of the wider sustainable bioeconomy, j) Seas and oceans, through the development of projects and enterprises in the area of the blue economy and the Sustainable Blue Economy Finance Principles.





The EIB financing supports investments addressing the market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative and still market-entry stage technologies, and those associated with positive environmental and knowledge externalities generation. All investments in the programme loan are expected to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective (50% of total project cost estimated).

The sub-projects to be financed under this programme loan will help the promoters to implement long-term innovation and commercialisation strategies usually entailing high investment risks. The financing will enhance the promoters' technology edge and capabilities, and support the development and deployment of new technologies and innovative, higher value-added products and services leading to long-term sustainable growth and profitability.





The financing structure under this equity-type operation is designed to address high-risk investments that are requiring long-term capital, so the EIB is additional in terms of both maturity and volume. A similar long-term financing structure is not available from other market players at comparable terms and/or within the same crucial timeframe. The EIB's expertise is pivotal in quasi-equity transactions as they involve a highly customised structuring component, a key element of this innovative financing, and frequent monitoring to ensure consistency with policy objectives and implementation milestones.





Objectifs

Programme loan under InvestEU RIDW General Debt aiming at providing venture debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 750 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1500 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 13/07/2022