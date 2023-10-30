ROMANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL R&D PROJECT

Fiche récapitulative
The promoter is a Romanian mid-cap in the pharmaceutical sector. The project will support research and development (R&D) activities to develop new pharmaceutical products addressing unmet medical needs and investments to to implement the company's digitalisation processes.
The aim is to accelerate the promoter's growth and development plans by upscaling the manufacturing capacities and capabilities of essential (generic) drugs. The project is in line with the EU plan to encourage the expansion of manufacturing capacity of pharmaceutical products in Europe, thereby reducing dependency on third-party countries, which is also a core pillar for pandemic preparedness and response.
The Project would not be carried out to the same extent without support from the InvestEU Fund. Its financing (i) contributes to the InvestEU primary objectives of research, development and innovation, health and Midcaps, with cross-cutting objectives of economic and social cohesion; (ii) addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven MidCaps suffering from systemic shortages of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments requiring a longer time horizon with inherently higher levels of risks. RDI is associated with externalities, ie. positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products and services and through skills development and upgrading, which the Company generally fails to internalize, leading to underinvestment.
The Project's objectives including the development of innovative production processes and potentially new medicinal products, should make a significant contribution to the health and well-being of the European population. The expansion of the development, production and R&D capacities of a company operating exclusively in a European cohesion area, addresses the employment needs of a locally underserved population.
The EIB loan's long tenor combined with flexible drawdown and repayment terms are instrumental to the successful implementation of the Project. It also helps secure a state aid of EUR 17m.
The promoter's investments in (i) upscaling the manufacturing technologies and processes (ii) digitalisation and (iii) research, development and innovation activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purposes. The project neither falls under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, therefore the project is not subject to an EIA. A full environmental and social assessment will be done during the project due diligence.
As a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, the promoter does not have the status of a contracting authority. As such, it is not covered by the relevant EU Procurement Directives. The promoter has nevertheless to ensure that the related procedures comply with EIB's procurement guidelines for private sector projects. Further details will be verified during the project due diligence.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.