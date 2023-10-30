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ROMANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL R&D PROJECT

Signature(s)

Montant
25 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Roumanie : 25 000 000 €
Services : 5 000 000 €
Industrie : 20 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
10/11/2023 : 5 000 000 €
10/11/2023 : 20 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROMANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL R&D PROJECT
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : premier accord InvestEU - la BEI met 25 millions d’EUR à disposition pour renforcer la sécurité de l’approvisionnement en médicaments
Communiqués associés
Romania: Pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice to benefit from EIB guidance on strengthening corporate governance and investment capacity

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
7 septembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 10/11/2023
20220855
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ROMANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL R&D PROJECT
ANTIBIOTICE SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 25 million
EUR 95 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
  • Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
Description
Objectifs

The promoter is a Romanian mid-cap in the pharmaceutical sector. The project will support research and development (R&D) activities to develop new pharmaceutical products addressing unmet medical needs and investments to to implement the company's digitalisation processes.

The aim is to accelerate the promoter's growth and development plans by upscaling the manufacturing capacities and capabilities of essential (generic) drugs. The project is in line with the EU plan to encourage the expansion of manufacturing capacity of pharmaceutical products in Europe, thereby reducing dependency on third-party countries, which is also a core pillar for pandemic preparedness and response.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project would not be carried out to the same extent without support from the InvestEU Fund. Its financing (i) contributes to the InvestEU primary objectives of research, development and innovation, health and Midcaps, with cross-cutting objectives of economic and social cohesion; (ii) addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven MidCaps suffering from systemic shortages of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments requiring a longer time horizon with inherently higher levels of risks. RDI is associated with externalities, ie. positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products and services and through skills development and upgrading, which the Company generally fails to internalize, leading to underinvestment.

 

The Project's objectives including the development of innovative production processes and potentially new medicinal products, should make a significant contribution to the health and well-being of the European population. The expansion of the development, production and R&D capacities of a company operating exclusively in a European cohesion area, addresses the employment needs of a locally underserved population.

 

The EIB loan's long tenor combined with flexible drawdown and repayment terms are instrumental to the successful implementation of the Project. It also helps secure a state aid of EUR 17m.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The promoter's investments in (i) upscaling the manufacturing technologies and processes (ii) digitalisation and (iii) research, development and innovation activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purposes. The project neither falls under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, therefore the project is not subject to an EIA. A full environmental and social assessment will be done during the project due diligence.

As a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, the promoter does not have the status of a contracting authority. As such, it is not covered by the relevant EU Procurement Directives. The promoter has nevertheless to ensure that the related procedures comply with EIB's procurement guidelines for private sector projects. Further details will be verified during the project due diligence.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
30 octobre 2023
10 novembre 2023
Documents liés
31/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROMANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL R&D PROJECT
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : premier accord InvestEU - la BEI met 25 millions d’EUR à disposition pour renforcer la sécurité de l’approvisionnement en médicaments
Communiqués associés
Romania: Pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice to benefit from EIB guidance on strengthening corporate governance and investment capacity

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROMANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL R&D PROJECT
Date de publication
31 Oct 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176578608
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220855
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Roumanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROMANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL R&D PROJECT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ROMANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL R&D PROJECT
Fiche technique
ROMANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL R&D PROJECT
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : premier accord InvestEU - la BEI met 25 millions d’EUR à disposition pour renforcer la sécurité de l’approvisionnement en médicaments
Communiqués associés
Romania: Pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice to benefit from EIB guidance on strengthening corporate governance and investment capacity

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Roumanie : premier accord InvestEU - la BEI met 25 millions d’EUR à disposition pour renforcer la sécurité de l’approvisionnement en médicaments
Communiqués associés
Romania: Pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice to benefit from EIB guidance on strengthening corporate governance and investment capacity
Autres liens
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ROMANIAN PHARMACEUTICAL R&D PROJECT

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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