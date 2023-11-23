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RESA ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Montant
190 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Belgique : 190 000 000 €
Énergie : 190 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
28/12/2023 : 190 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
25/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RESA ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE
Communiqués associés
Belgique : BEI et RESA collaborent en faveur d’une transition énergétique inclusive

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
12 janvier 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/12/2023
20220848
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
RESA ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE
RESA SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 190 million
EUR 258 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of an investment programme for electricity distribution in the period 2023-2026, including the renovation, reinforcement and extension of distribution infrastructure, the renovation and digitalisation of network control systems and the installation of smart meters.

The operation caters for demand growth, the connection of new network users and the integration of renewables, improving the quality of service and the efficiency of operations.

Additionnalité et impact

The project supports the modernization, reinforcement and digitalisation of the electricity distribution network infrastructure in Belgium, in the Walloon region. The project caters for demand growth, the connection of new network users and the integration of renewables, improving the quality of service and the efficiency of operations. The Programme contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The financing of the programme will contribute to the Bank's ELP themes on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks) and Innovative technologies and new types of energy infrastructure (smart meters). The operation addresses a number of market failures, including reducing carbon and air pollution externalities, increasing security of energy supply, reducing the risk of supply interruptions as well as improving energy efficiency via reductions of electricity consumption


The project supports Belgium Long-Term Climate 2050 Strategy set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), the Plan Air Climat Energie (PACE) 2030 of the Walloon Region, as well as EU policies on energy and climate, by enhancing critical infrastructure for decarbonisation.


The project is expected to deliver good economic benefits and good social benefits. The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place. 

The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the promoter's capital intensive investments by offering more flexible terms compared to the commercial banks. EIB's involvement provides a flexible financial product to the borrower including flexible drawdowns, availability period and long tenors. This allows the borrower to diversify its financing sources.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project includes components that may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The impacts that can be typically expected for some schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction, as well as the possible impacts on protected fauna and flora (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 2009/147/EC).

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
23 novembre 2023
28 décembre 2023
Documents liés
25/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RESA ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Belgique : BEI et RESA collaborent en faveur d’une transition énergétique inclusive

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RESA ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE
Date de publication
25 Jan 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
176604311
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220848
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Belgique
Disponible au public
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Related public register
25/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RESA ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
RESA ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE
Fiche technique
RESA ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE
Communiqués associés
Belgique : BEI et RESA collaborent en faveur d’une transition énergétique inclusive

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Communiqués associés
Belgique : BEI et RESA collaborent en faveur d’une transition énergétique inclusive
Autres liens
Related public register
25/01/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RESA ELECTRICITY NETWORK UPGRADE

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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