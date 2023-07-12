Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY

Une giga-usine française de batteries pour véhicules électriques

La jeune pousse Verkor construit une giga-usine à Dunkerque pour produire en série des cellules de batterie destinées à équiper 300 000 voitures électriques par an.

Statut
Première signature
Signé
21/03/2024
Montant
EUR 334 505 608,13
Pays
France
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Signature(s)

Montant
334 505 608,13 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 334 505 608,13 €
Industrie : 334 505 608,13 €
Date(s) de signature
28/11/2024 : 21 408 098,38 €
23/07/2024 : 43 097 509,75 €
21/03/2024 : 270 000 000 €
Fiche technique
VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Fiche récapitulative
VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
24 novembre 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 21/03/2024
20220713
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
VERKOR SAS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 600 million
EUR 1941 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the design, construction and operation of a 16 GWh electric vehicles battery cell manufacturing plant in Dunkirk.

The production of advanced high-tech lithium-ion electrodes and battery cells will contribute to develop a European battery industry. The aim is to cater for the transition to e-mobility by supplying the growing demand in the EU for Battery Electric Vehicles with cutting-edge battery cells.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is eligible under the Bank's policy objective "Research, innovation and digital" of the Public Policy Goal "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" as it concerns the implementation of an innovative advanced manufacturing technology in Europe for the production of cutting-edge Li-ion battery cells.


The Project contributes to the development of the EU-based battery industry, for which it can be considered an enabler. The project caters for the transition to e-mobility by supplying the growing demand in Europe for EV Batteries with cutting-edge battery cells, thereby supporting the competitiveness of the EU automotive industry.


Due to its enabling character for the transition to e-mobility the Project fully contributes to Climate Action (mitigation) objective. It meets the objectives of the Green Deal Industrial Plan proposed by the European Commission.


The Project is located in a Cohesion Region and a Just Transition Mechanism territory, where it will create significant long-term skilled employment. The knowledge spill overs in the region and Europe at large are related to the development cooperation with the automotive OEM, the equipment suppliers, the EPC constructor for the development and construction of the specialised building (clean room, utilities), and with regional technical schools for the up/re-skilling of the labour force. It therefore contributes in full to Economic and Social Cohesion objective.


The eligible area of the operation as per Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation and the Investment Guidelines is Environment and resources, in particular with respect to the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries and the substantial reduction of emissions in such industries, including the demonstration of innovative low-emission technologies and their deployment.


Europe must master the de-carbonisation of its transport sector. This passes through the transformation of its automotive industry from supplying vehicles running on carbon fuels to vehicles running on electricity. This, in turn, requires the build-up of a European battery industry. Europe lags in the industrialisation of battery technologies and the related know-how. 


The Project addresses these failures.

The Project:

(a) has the nature of a public good for that the operator or company cannot capture sufficient financial benefits (knowledge dissemination through technology transfer and education and skills of the local labour, and a lasting specialised infrastructure being made available at no or negligible cost ? both in a Cohesion Region; support to EU-based automotive industry in its transition to e-mobility);

(b) generates externalities which the operator or company fails to internalise, such as climate mitigation.


The financing also addresses the market failure of insufficient investment in a transition region, thus supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.


The Project's external benefits are potentially high as it contributes to the establishment of an industrial value chain in Europe of a competitive battery technology. The Project will lead to important knowledge development and transfer to Europe. It will deploy advanced manufacturing activities and related jobs in Europe. The Project will furthermore help create the conditions for the deployment of e-mobility, and the development of a cleaner and more sustainable transport system in Europe and lead to lower emissions of pollutants (health benefits) and CO2 (climate benefits) on the roads.


The proposed non-recourse structure is innovative for this type of Project, traditionally financed through corporate loans by commercial banks at sponsors' level. EIB's capability to appraise and structure the Project with unmatched terms and conditions on the commercial market would bring significant added value to the Promoter. EIB will not only close a large financing gap but also crowd in other financiers. The increased risk profile of the loan beyond what the Bank traditionally regards as acceptable, can be considered thanks to InvestEU protection.


Considering the above, the Project will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns.


The operation would not be carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project concerns capital investments for the production of lithium-ion electrodes and battery cells, falling under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental, health and safety issues including environmental and operational authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the European Commission will be duly informed and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
12 juillet 2023
21 mars 2024
Documents liés
15/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Etude d'impact
15/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Résumé Non Technique
19/07/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Etude d'impact
Date de publication
15 Jun 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169723874
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220713
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Résumé Non Technique
Date de publication
15 Jun 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
169720494
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220713
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - VERKOR EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Date de publication
19 Jul 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
162774453
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220713
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
À la une

Au cœur du projet

Pourquoi et comment

La giga-usine Verkor de batteries pour véhicules électriques

Pourquoi

  • D’ici 2035, les émissions nulles seront la règle pour les voitures et camionnettes de l’Union européenne
  • Le projet soutient une jeune pousse européenne innovante
  • Il contribue à la compétitivité de l’Europe sur la scène internationale dans un secteur clé
  • Il favorise la création d’emplois dans le nord de la France

Comment

  • Des cellules de batterie pour 300 000 véhicules électriques par an
  • Plus de véhicules électriques, c’est moins de véhicules polluants
  • Le projet facilite la transition écologique du secteur automobile européen

Secteurs et pays

France France Transformation numérique et innovation technologique

Impact

La production locale réduit les coûts

  • 16 GWh de cellules de batterie par an d’ici 2025, une capacité suffisante pour alimenter 300 000 véhicules électriques
  • La fabrication locale de cellules réduira le coût des batteries et des véhicules
  • Les procédés de fabrication avancés réduiront les émissions de carbone
  • L’Europe sera plus compétitive sur le marché mondial des batteries
« Les batteries représentent de 30 à 50 % du coût d’un véhicule électrique »
« L’Europe doit augmenter considérablement sa capacité de production de batteries d’ici à 2030 pour atteindre son objectif en matière de réduction des émissions. »

Regarder la vidéo

2:53

custom-preview

Récit

Exactement ce dont l’Europe a besoin

Verkor
« Nous nous approvisionnerons en lithium en Europe. Nous disposerons de nickel venu d’Europe et nous achèterons du cobalt au Maroc. »
Benoît Lemaignan

Cofondateur et président-directeur général de Verkor

Benoît Lemaignan a eu une révélation à l’automne 2018. À ses débuts en tant que gestionnaire de placements chez Meridiam, il a reçu une présentation de Northvolt, une société suédoise qui cherchait à lever plusieurs milliards d’euros en vue de fabriquer des batteries pour véhicules électriques.

« Eh bien, ces gars-là sont un peu fous », pensa-t-il. « Mais c’est exactement ce dont l’Europe a besoin. »

Dès lors, la graine était semée dans son esprit et allait germer pour devenir Verkor. C’est en juillet 2020 que Benoît Lemaignan et cinq autres personnes ont fondé le fabricant français de cellules de batterie. L’entreprise s’est développée très rapidement et a attiré des talents du monde entier pour constituer son équipe technique.

Verkor est le troisième fabricant européen de batteries à construire une giga-usine (mais il existe d’autres giga-usines en Europe qui appartiennent à des entreprises asiatiques). 

L’implantation de la giga-usine à proximité du port de Dunkerque dans le nord de la France facilitera l’importation de matières premières et l’exportation de produits finis vers les usines du constructeur automobile français Renault.

Le projet devrait également entraîner la création de 1 500 à 2 000 emplois à Dunkerque d’ici à 2030.

Verkor

« Cette opération coche toutes les cases. Il s’agit d’une jeune pousse européenne innovante, qui facilite la transition écologique du secteur automobile européen et renforce la compétitivité de l’Europe sur la scène internationale dans un secteur clé. »
Olivier Kueny

Chargé de prêts à la Banque européenne d’investissement

Sur le même sujet

28 novembre 2023

La France recharge ses batteries

Une giga-usine de batteries lithium-ion créera des emplois et stimulera l’industrie européenne des batteries en faveur d’une mobilité plus propre
Transports InvestEU France Union européenne Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales Énergie
28 février 2018

Un électrochoc vert pour l'Europe

L'usine de batteries lithium-ion de Northvolt en Suède aidera l'Europe à réduire sa dépendance au pétrole et aux batteries importées.
Capital-risque et capital-investissement Capital-risque Transports Venture debt Économie circulaire Suède Union européenne Innovation Climat Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Développement - international Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales Énergie
30 novembre 2020

Sans le moindre souffle de vent

En Suède, deux fabricants de batteries innovants ambitionnent de fournir de l’énergie propre pour votre domicile et votre voiture, même en l’absence de soleil et de vent.
Capital-risque et capital-investissement Capital-risque Transports Venture debt Suède Union européenne Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales Énergie
