EDUCATION PUY-DE-DOME

Fiche récapitulative
The project concerns the renovation of 6 lower-secondary schools and a library, as well as the construction of a new sports hall under the responsibility of the Department of Puy-de-Dôme in France.
The main objective is to modernise and improve colleges infrastructure by adapting supply to changes in local demand, while strengthening and improving the education offering for lower-secondary school students. Additionally, the project seeks to strengthen the infrastructure resilience to the risks of climate change and increase the energy efficiency of the school estate.
The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical appropriateness, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of lower secondary education.
The long-term financing provided by the Bank will help to make the investment more profitable for the borrower and diversify its sources of finance. The possibility of obtaining a fixed rate over a long maturity, the deferred repayment period and the flexibility offered at drawdown are all factors that will make it possible to adapt/spread the debt costs.
The EIB's advice guarantees the technical and economic quality of the investment through the disbursement conditions. Monitoring reports will ensure compliance with disbursement conditions and undertakings.
The project does not address specific new technologies or methodologies. All components will meet the current thermal regulations (RT2012 and RE2020 standards, depending on the date of issue of building permits) which are the national transposition of EU Directives. For some specific operations, the desired performance may go beyond regulation. The Department will not seek specific environmental sustainability labels.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be awarded in accordance with the applicable EU legislation (in particular Directives 2014/24/EC and Directive 89/665/EEC) and the case law of the European Court of Justice, including the publication of procurement notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
