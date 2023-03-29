TIM MOBILE NETWORK - 5G EXPANSION

Fiche récapitulative
The project will finance the promoter's investments to accelerate the rollout of the 5G mobile network for the years 2022 to 2025.
The aim is to increase the 5G network coverage, having 50% of the population making use of the now available 700 MHz band. Furthermore, new technology evolutions will result into an even higher network performance, lower latencies and enable fixing wireless solutions to provide coverage in areas with poor fixed line.
The Project contributes to the Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - Digital Infrastructure and horizontal objective Economic and Social Cohesion. The Project supports the development of the promoter's mobile infrastructure to provide advanced 5G services. The Project will increase the quality and capacity of the Promoter's mobile network, enabling the provisioning of advanced mobile broadband services. The Project therefore supports the target of the Digital Compass to cover all populated areas with 5G by 2030.
The Project will lead to the deployment of innovative and secure telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and safe access to ultrafast broadband services and thus information, digital services and better communication. The Project also generates further externalities to other sectors of the economy by supporting innovation and competitiveness. This will lead to economic returns to society that exceed those to the private investor.
In terms of the EIB contribution, the proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the Promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of long tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable financing volume. The EIB funding is expected to improve the Promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding base. Moreover, the proposed loan from the EIB, a stable anchor financier, is an important signal towards the company's current and potential new financing partners.
The installation of mobile telecommunication networks are likely not falling under Annex I and II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. In many cases the new equipment will be installed at existing sites. here are no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Therefore it is not covered by EU Directives on public procurement.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.