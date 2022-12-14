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HE DREIHT OFFSHORE WIND

Signature(s)

Montant
600 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 600 000 000 €
Énergie : 600 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
22/12/2022 : 300 000 000 €
22/12/2022 : 300 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HE DREIHT OFFSHORE WIND
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI va cofinancer avec EnBW la construction d’un grand parc éolien dans la mer du Nord

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 janvier 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 22/12/2022
20220473
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
HE DREIHT OFFSHORE WIND
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG AG,SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 600 million
EUR 2383 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns a large scale, fixed-bottom offshore wind farm with a total nominal capacity of 960 MW, comprising 64 wind turbines of 15 MW unit capacity, monopile foundations and inter-array cabling. The grid connection, comprising an offshore converter station as well as two HVDC export cables at a distance of over 120km subsea and 110km onshore, is implemented by the responsible Transmission System Operator (TSO) outside the scope of the Bank's financing.

The offshore wind farm will primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. Moreover, the project should foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market. The EIB financing would thus fill a market gap in the development of new renewable capacity. That would include a financing gap for projects that try to develop new capacity with more market-exposed structures and instruments.

Additionnalité et impact

This operation consists of the construction and operation of new offshore wind farm that will contribute the achievement of the 2030 decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) of Germany.


The financing of this project contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy), Climate Action (transversal) and Environmental Sustainability.


In terms of addressing market failures, the offshore wind farm primarily reduces carbon and air pollution externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution.


As the project relies on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidised commercial power purchase agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, the project improves market efficiency and competition.


The offshore wind farm is expected to generate a high social benefit due to (i) generating clean and renewable power at a cost below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in Germany and (ii) knowledge externalities.


Overall, the operation is expected to yield good quality and results, thanks to avoided GHG emissions, and employment creation. The project is supported through adequate governance arrangements by the promoter.


The Bank's support to the project will support the crowding in of other financiers given its experience in the sector which gives a quality stamp to the project.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project is located in a dedicated zone for offshore wind development in the German Economic Exclusive Zone of the North Sea. Wind farms adhere to Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required. The competent authority required an EIA to be conducted, and the promoter delivered the project's EIA studies as part of permitting process. Compliance of the authorisation process with relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a public undertaking being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
14 décembre 2022
22 décembre 2022
Documents liés
27/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HE DREIHT OFFSHORE WIND
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI va cofinancer avec EnBW la construction d’un grand parc éolien dans la mer du Nord

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HE DREIHT OFFSHORE WIND
Date de publication
27 Jan 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160154288
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220473
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HE DREIHT OFFSHORE WIND
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
HE DREIHT OFFSHORE WIND
Fiche technique
HE DREIHT OFFSHORE WIND
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI va cofinancer avec EnBW la construction d’un grand parc éolien dans la mer du Nord

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI va cofinancer avec EnBW la construction d’un grand parc éolien dans la mer du Nord
Autres liens
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HE DREIHT OFFSHORE WIND

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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