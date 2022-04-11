SICREDI SOLAR ENERGY PORTFOLIO FL

This operation will finance 100% Climate Action investments in solar photovoltaic schemes across Brazil, providing an intermediated Framework Loan to a large credit cooperative (Financial Intermediary).





This operation will enable investments into renewable energy, leading to carbon emission and air pollution reductions by promoting additional renewable generation capacity. It is therefore strongly aligned with EU priorities in the country (particularly the Green Deal Team Europe Initiative for Brazil and its Sub-Initiative on Sustainable and Smart Cities) as well as with Brazil's Intended Nationally Determined Contribution, while addressing the existing failures of the energy market, namely negative environmental externalities and incomplete markets.

The individual sub-projects are expected to have an excellent economic return. The Financial Intermediary is deemed to possess adequate capabilities to implement the operations in the current challenging operating environment.





The EIB offers financial and non-financial benefits to the Financial Intermediary, including a longer maturity, flexibility to choose at disbursement both the currency (EUR/USD) and interest rate type. By financing only up to 50% of the underlying projects, the EIB's participation will help crowd in private sector capital, helping to diversify the counterpart's funding mix and channelling funds to investments into renewable energy production capacities.