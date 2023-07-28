Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Des infrastructures modernisées et plus vertes pour Cracovie

Multi-sector FL with the City of Krakow and supporting the implementation of its Urban Development Strategy 2030/2050.

Statut
Première signature
Signé
03/10/2023
Montant
EUR 126 541 207,03
Pays
Pologne
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Plus d'info

Signature(s)

Montant
126 541 207,03 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 126 541 207,03 €
Aménagement urbain : 126 541 207,03 €
Date(s) de signature
3/10/2023 : 126 541 207,03 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Projet apparenté
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
5 juin 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 03/10/2023
20220034
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
THE CITY OF KRAKOW
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
PLN 1500 million (EUR 340 million)
PLN 1521 million (EUR 345 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists in a multi-sector framework loan supporting the investment programme 2022-2028 of the City of Kraków, as well as its Urban Development Strategy 2030-2050 and Climate Strategy. In this regard, Kraków has set the ambitious goal to become climate neutral by 2030 and forms part of the 100 Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities EU Mission.

The project covers new construction, refurbishment, and upgrade of urban infrastructure, comprising public buildings (schools, health centres, sport facilities, etc.), open spaces and green areas, flood protection, RE and EE investments, sustainable mobility schemes, and modernisation of urban roads including road safety and climate measures. It is envisaged that mainly small and medium sized schemes (cost below EUR 50 m) will be included in this operation. The Project is presented under Ukraine Solidarity Package Programme EU Member States (2022- 0277) Operation and as such, follows the expanded eligibilities and other requirements defined in the Programme Loan (PL). In this regard, the Project considers the long-term increased need for public services and infrastructure in Kraków resulting from the approximately 19% population increase due to presence of displaced persons from Ukraine.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the implementation of the Kraków Development Strategy and related Sectoral Strategies, as well as the city Climate Strategies, including the most recent one targeting Climate Adaptation. This Project covers urban development, regeneration and renewal helping Kraków to build, refurbish, and upgrade urban infrastructure and public buildings. This is the fourth municipal multi-sector Framework Loan done with the Municipality of Kraków and the previous monitoring experience has been very good.


The Project is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration. In addition, the Project supports the efforts from the European Commission and Member States in respond to the Ukrainian conflict and the current refugee crisis. The Project is also consistent with the EIB strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors, including the Bank's Urban Lending Review, the Energy Lending Policy, and the Transport Lending Policy.


The Project is aligned to the Climate Bank Roadmap and the EIB Gender Equality Strategy and Action Plan. In this regard, the Project's contribution to the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives is estimated at approx. 35% of the total cost. The Project complies with a Significant Gender Tag, enabling women's access to economic opportunities.

 

The Project considers the long-term increased need for public services and infrastructure resulting from the approximately 19% population increase due to presence of displaced persons from Ukraine (mostly women and children).


The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, being the most significant one the contribution to sustainable cities and communities.

 

The Project addresses a number of market failures and will bring important economic and social benefits, contributing to achieving a more integrated, sustainable, and inclusive development, improving the living conditions of the citizens and other people visiting or living the city, as is currently the case of many Ukrainian refugees. Moreover, the Project will help alleviate the need for financing in Kraków, contributing to increase infrastructure capacity, providing quality services, and continuing meeting temporary expenditures while transitioning to a more long-term situation regarding the war in Ukraine and the number of Refugees hosted in the City.


The Technical Assistance and Advice provided to this Project is deemed as very good, contributing notably to structure the operation. In addition, Technical Assistance from EMBRACE Advisory Platform has been proposed to the Promoter who has received very positively and is expected to soon define its scope.  


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. For new and refurbished buildings, the compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings will be further examined during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, and pollution prevention and control.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
28 juillet 2023
3 octobre 2023
Documents liés
22/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Autres liens
Fiche technique
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Date de publication
22 Aug 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
167962821
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220034
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Fiche technique
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Projet apparenté
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Au cœur du projet

Pourquoi et comment

Faire de Cracovie une ville plus verte

Pourquoi

  • Cracovie est confrontée à une pollution atmosphérique qui dégrade la qualité de vie de sa population.
  • Les infrastructures sont mises à rude épreuve de manière imprévue, avec l’arrivée de réfugiés en provenance d’Ukraine.
  • Il est nécessaire de rendre la ville plus résiliente face aux changements climatiques.

Comment

  • Octroi d’un prêt-cadre multisectoriel pour financer divers projets de modernisation des infrastructures urbaines de Cracovie
  • Construction de nouvelles installations à vocation sociale, éducative et culturelle pour répondre à la demande croissante
  • Modernisation et rénovation des infrastructures existantes de la ville

Secteurs et pays

Pologne Pologne Cohésion sociale et territoriale

Impact

Soutenir une ville en pleine croissance

  • Transformation de Cracovie en une métropole intelligente et neutre sur le plan climatique
  • Nouveaux bâtiments publics : écoles, centres de santé et installations sportives, espaces non bâtis et espaces verts, ouvrages de protection contre les inondations
  • Amélioration de la qualité de vie et des services pour la population de Cracovie
  • Coup de pouce à l’économie locale
Nous voulons être perçus comme une ville innovante, un pôle scientifique et un centre de recherche-développement, un chef de file du développement urbain durable et de l’action climatique.
Andrzej Łazęcki

Directeur du département de la gestion municipale et des questions climatiques de Cracovie

334

Mio EUR

La Banque européenne d’investissement a approuvé un financement de 334 millions d’euros en faveur de Cracovie.

Regarder la vidéo

4:12

custom-preview

Récit

Affronter une crise humanitaire et environnementale

Pendant longtemps, la pollution atmosphérique a porté ombrage à la beauté de Cracovie, dégradant la qualité de vie de ses habitantes et de ses habitants. Pour remédier à cette situation, la ville élabore actuellement un plan urbain visant à la transformer en une métropole neutre et intelligente sur le plan climatique.

C’est aussi une ville où les infrastructures subissent des pressions inattendues, avec l’arrivée d’environ 270 000 réfugiés à la suite de l’invasion de l’Ukraine par la Russie. Cet afflux a fait grimper la demande d’infrastructures et de services publics, notamment en matière d’éducation, de soins de santé et de logement.

Malgré la guerre qui a éclaté dans un pays situé à moins de 300 km, Cracovie n’a pas renoncé à ses ambitieux objectifs climatiques. Bien au contraire, la municipalité vise deux objectifs à la fois – rendre la ville plus verte, et moderniser et remettre en état ses infrastructures urbaines pour répondre aux besoins de sa population et faire face à l’arrivée de nouvelles familles ukrainiennes.

ogusław Świerzowski / krakow.pl
L’approche adoptée par Cracovie face aux changements climatiques et à la crise humanitaire actuelle est riche en enseignements.
Leonor Berriochoa

Ingénieure en chef à la Banque européenne d’investissement

Nous nous sommes concentrés sur l’intégration de cette nouvelle population d’Ukrainiens et sur son inclusion dans tous les services publics, qui ont dû être renforcés pour l’accueillir.
Elżbieta Żurek-Kois

Directrice du département des affaires sociales et de la santé de Cracovie

Pourquoi l’aménagement urbain écologique est-il important ?

5,45

Mrd EUR

Investissements de la BEI en Pologne en 2022

L’aménagement urbain est indispensable pour que les villes prospèrent et se développent. La modernisation des infrastructures publiques améliore la qualité de vie des habitantes et des habitants et stimule les économies locales. S’il est bien planifié, l’aménagement urbain encourage l’innovation et favorise la cohésion sociale et la durabilité environnementale, rendant les villes plus dynamiques, inclusives et résilientes.

Il peut également les aider à s’adapter et à affronter une crise humanitaire. Les projets d’aménagement urbain, qui prévoient, dans un souci d’inclusion et d’intégration, la construction de nouvelles infrastructures publiques et l’amélioration des installations existantes, sont importants pour répondre aux besoins des citoyens, notamment en matière d’éducation, de soins de santé et d’emploi.

L’approche de Cracovie se distingue en ce qu’elle inclut les citoyennes et les citoyens dans le processus décisionnel.

Bogusław Świerzowski / krakow.pl

Sur le même sujet

5 octobre 2023

Écologique et humaine

Cracovie modernise ses infrastructures urbaines pour offrir une ville plus verte aux habitants et aider les familles ukrainiennes.
Infrastructures Aménagement urbain Durabilité sociale Droits humains Diversité et égalité hommes-femmes Migrations Ukraine Pologne Voisinage oriental Union européenne Pays de l’élargissement Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales
19 septembre 2023

Des écoles pour les banlieues

Madrid construit des écoles dans de nouvelles banlieues, réduisant ainsi les inégalités sociales en matière d’éducation et aidant la ville à devenir plus verte
Infrastructures Éducation et formation Espagne Union européenne Infrastructures sociales
28 novembre 2022

Les besoins des réfugiés

Des Ukrainiens ont trouvé refuge en Pologne. Avec l’aide de la banque de l’UE, les autorités locales adaptent les infrastructures à leurs besoins.
Infrastructures Durabilité sociale Solidarity with Ukraine Fragility and conflict Droits humains Diversité et égalité hommes-femmes Migrations Ukraine Pologne Voisinage oriental Union européenne Pays de l’élargissement Développement - international
Liens
Fiche technique
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Fiche récapitulative
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Projets et articles associés
19 décembre 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 décembre 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 décembre 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes