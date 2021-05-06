NEOENERGIA GREEN RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION FL

This 100% climate action Framework Loan aims at partially financing a series of wind parks and a photovoltaic power plant to be constructed in several states of Brazil by Neoenergia, a leading energy provider in the country and part of the Iberdrola Group.





This project addresses the Bank's priority objectives by promoting Renewable Energy, Climate Action, and Environmental Sustainability. It contributes to Brazil's Intended Nationally Determined Contribution agreed at the COP21. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic's severe impact on the Brazilian economy, this project supports the provision of affordable energy on the country's path to recovery.





Through its Framework Loan structure, this operation offers flexible financing conditions. Neoenergia benefits from a long term and availability and may choose to draw the loan in either EUR or USD with the option of both a fixed and floating interest rate. Furthermore, the EIB's participation ensures the highest standards of social and environmental due diligence and fair procurement procedures, improving bankability with its expertise on the optimal financing structure.





Projects financed by this operation support the expansion of renewable power generation in Brazil, ensuring clean energy at a more affordable price than energy generated from fossil sources.