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ENERGIEFONDS OVERIJSSEL

Signature(s)

Montant
50 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pays-Bas : 50 000 000 €
Industrie : 2 000 000 €
Énergie : 48 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
13/07/2022 : 2 000 000 €
13/07/2022 : 48 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGIEFONDS OVERIJSSEL
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : coup de pouce européen aux investissements en faveur de la durabilité via Energiefonds Overijssel

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
15 juillet 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 13/07/2022
20210427
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENERGIEFONDS OVERIJSSEL
ENERGIEFONDS OVERIJSSEL II BV
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
EUR 183 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
  • Industrie - Construction
Description
Objectifs

Loan to the Energy Fund of the Province of Overijssel for investment in small-scale energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.

The project provides a loan of up to EUR 50 million to the Energiefonds Overijssel (EFO), an evergreen vehicle established and fully financed by the Dutch province of Overijssel. The financing will leverage the province's investment capacity towards projects in the sectors of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation supports the Bank's environmental and climate action objectives, including renewable energy and energy efficiency, and innovation. The operation will also support the decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of the Netherlands. The Bank's participation in ENERGIEFONDS OVERIJSSEL (EFO) as the sole lender offers the Bank a chance to take its experiences and lessons learned, and reach out to a wider market than it would be able to do through direct investments. The targeted market segments lie substantially out of the mainstream of EIB financing in particular for the loan size, and lending through the Fund will offer the Bank an investment channel to borrowers.

The operation will result in increased renewable energy generation and reduced energy consumption.

The project helps to alleviate a funding gap by commercial banks in this segment. It will also addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared with fossil fuel generation), an unpriced positive environmental externalities. Consequently, the project's societal return is well above the private return.


The quality and results are expected to be very good, backed by very good growth (ERR), a good social benefit as well as governance arrangements.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency projects aim at achieving TeraJoule savings in the province of Overijssel. Projects to be financed by the fund are not expected to have a negative environmental impact. Some projects however may fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the national competent authority determines whether the projects are subject to an EIA based on Annex III of the directive. During appraisal, the fund manager's environmental and social management capacity and due diligence procedures will be reviewed to ensure compliance with the Bank's standards and the principles of EU environmental directives (including the EIA Directive, Habitats Directive and Birds Directive, Water Framework Directive and Industrial Emissions Directive), as applicable.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the promoters of the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives and the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Documents liés
15/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGIEFONDS OVERIJSSEL
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : coup de pouce européen aux investissements en faveur de la durabilité via Energiefonds Overijssel

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGIEFONDS OVERIJSSEL
Date de publication
15 Dec 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
149401248
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210427
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pays-Bas
Disponible au public
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15/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGIEFONDS OVERIJSSEL
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Fiche récapitulative
ENERGIEFONDS OVERIJSSEL
Fiche technique
ENERGIEFONDS OVERIJSSEL
Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : coup de pouce européen aux investissements en faveur de la durabilité via Energiefonds Overijssel

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Communiqués associés
Pays-Bas : coup de pouce européen aux investissements en faveur de la durabilité via Energiefonds Overijssel
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Related public register
15/12/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGIEFONDS OVERIJSSEL

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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