VERKOR BATTERY DEMO LINE (EDP)

The operation supports the demonstration efforts of an innovative start-up and accelerates time to market. With its RDI activities and the interaction with suppliers and customers, the project contributes to Innovation and Skills.

Batteries have been identified as a strategic value chain, where the EU must step up investment and innovation in the context of a strengthened industrial policy strategy aimed at building a globally integrated, sustainable and competitive industrial base (European Council Conclusions, 21-22 March 2019). The EC's Strategic Action Plan on Batteries states that to prevent a technological dependence on our competitors and capitalise on the job, growth and investment potential of batteries, Europe has to move fast in the global race to consolidate technological and industrial leadership along the entire value chain.

The project will contribute to the deployment and affordability of battery systems, facilitating the transformation of the transport and energy sectors towards zero carbon emissions. The project therefore supports EU climate action policy.





﻿Market failures are addressed: 1) imperfect competition in the field of battery, mainly served by dominant non-EU battery manufacturers all based on a battery technology (li-ion) that presents significant constraints to the development of e-mobility and e-storage, and to which the project brings a significant technology improvement. 2) the generation of knowledge benefits from RDI activities and the interaction with universities, suppliers and customers in development of new solutions for batteries, and the later licensing to third parties. 3) imperfect and asymmetric information, as the promoter is a start-up investing in innovative technology competing with established companies and technologies.





The Bank provides high risk financing in support of the commercialisation of batteries developed by a start-up implementing innovative processes. Innovators with limited track record typically have difficulties to raise such kind of financing, the contribution of EIB therefore allows the Company to diversify its financing partners, and to benefit from tailor-made conditions.