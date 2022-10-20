MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI

The project is eligible for EIB financing under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's "Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.





The financing of this project supports RDI activities in the minerals and aggregates processing areas, which are expected to improve the resource efficiency, performance and the overall sustainability of the concerned sectors through the development of solutions and services that improve energy, emission and water efficiency, safety and circular business models; as such a part of the project is expected to contribute to the Bank's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives.





The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative sustainable technologies, and those addressed by (ii) projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.





The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible financial benefit, positively contributing to the promoter's RDI investment implementation. The loan's long loan tenor combined with flexible disbursement and repayment terms, features not in the same extent available from commercial banks or capital markets, are well suited for the project's projected cash flows. The loan is expected to provide positive signalling effect to other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and implementation.



