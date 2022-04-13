ITALIAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND DUAL-USE

The project includes a selection of dual-use investments promoted by the Italian Ministry of Defence that are aligned with the principles set in the Bank´s "Strategic European Security Initiative", approved by the BoD in 2022. It includes investments aimed at upgrading the Italian Armed Forces intervention effectiveness for disaster response and environmental protection; improving hydrographic research capabilities; and increasing the performance, safety and security of the joint civilian-military airspace controlled by the military.

Services aimed at disaster response, environmental protection, civilian security, hydrographic research, and performance, safety and security of airspace are either public goods (by being non-excludable) or display positive externalities, both of which are sources of market failure.

These all constitute either public goods by being non-excludable or display positive externalities, both of which are sources of market failure, thereby leading to insufficient provision or non-provision of the services by the private sector.