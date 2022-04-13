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ITALIAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND DUAL-USE

Signature(s)

Montant
347 500 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 347 500 000 €
Services : 347 500 000 €
Date(s) de signature
27/03/2025 : 107 500 000 €
19/10/2022 : 240 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
08/06/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ITALIAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND DUAL-USE
Communiqués associés
La BEI met 107,5 millions d’euros à disposition pour soutenir la sécurité et la défense en Italie

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
13 avril 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 19/10/2022
20210338
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ITALIAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND DUAL-USE
MINISTERO DELLA DIFESA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 348 million
EUR 696 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of an investment loan targeting several dual-use investments promoted by the Italian Ministry of Defence to improve effectiveness for disaster prevention, environmental protection, hydrographic research capabilities and to increase performance, safety and security of the military airspace that is also opened to civilian flights.

The project includes a selection of dual-use investments promoted by the Italian Ministry of Defence and managed and operated by the Italian Armed Forces (FFAA, Forze Armate Italiane) that are aligned with the principles set in the Bank's "Protect, Secure, Defend: European Security Initiative" and deployed or implemented throughout the country. In particular, the project includes the following components: renovation of the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) fleet, acquisition of a new fleet of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Smart Tech and Upgrade of Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Meteorological equipment.

Additionnalité et impact

The project includes a selection of dual-use investments promoted by the Italian Ministry of Defence that are aligned with the principles set in the Bank´s "Strategic European Security Initiative", approved by the BoD in 2022. It includes investments aimed at upgrading the Italian Armed Forces intervention effectiveness for disaster response and environmental protection; improving hydrographic research capabilities; and increasing the performance, safety and security of the joint civilian-military airspace controlled by the military.

Services aimed at disaster response, environmental protection, civilian security, hydrographic research, and performance, safety and security of airspace are either public goods (by being non-excludable) or display positive externalities, both of which are sources of market failure.

These all constitute either public goods by being non-excludable or display positive externalities, both of which are sources of market failure, thereby leading to insufficient provision or non-provision of the services by the private sector.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project comprises a number of components that are expected to be outside of the scope of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Nevertheless, all environmental aspects, including compliance with the EIA directives, potential negative impacts on areas forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC) or alignment with the Energy Performance for Buildings Directive, in the case of the New Data Center, will be assessed at appraisal. The project will have a positive overall environmental impact, since the assets to be purchased will improve the Italian State capabilities of intervention effectiveness for disaster prevention, environmental protection and weather forecasting nation-wide.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
08/06/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ITALIAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND DUAL-USE
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
La BEI met 107,5 millions d’euros à disposition pour soutenir la sécurité et la défense en Italie

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ITALIAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND DUAL-USE
Date de publication
8 Jun 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
155303898
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210338
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
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08/06/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ITALIAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND DUAL-USE
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Fiche récapitulative
ITALIAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND DUAL-USE
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ITALIAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND DUAL-USE
Communiqués associés
La BEI met 107,5 millions d’euros à disposition pour soutenir la sécurité et la défense en Italie

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Communiqués associés
La BEI met 107,5 millions d’euros à disposition pour soutenir la sécurité et la défense en Italie
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Related public register
08/06/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ITALIAN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND DUAL-USE

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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