BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION

De l’énergie solaire pour l’Afrique rurale

L’énergie solaire hors réseau à grande échelle transforme l’accès à l’électricité au Bénin.

Statut
Première signature
Signé
24/05/2022
Montant
EUR 5 000 000
Pays
Bénin
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Signature(s)

Montant
5 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Bénin : 5 000 000 €
Énergie : 5 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
24/05/2022 : 5 000 000 €
Fiche technique
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Fiche récapitulative
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
22/02/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Communiqués associés
Bénin : nouvelle initiative BEI – ENGIE Energy Access : un accès transformé à une énergie hors réseau fiable et abordable
De l’énergie solaire pour l’Afrique rurale

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
14 janvier 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 24/05/2022
20200836
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
ENGIE ENERGY ACCESS BENIN SASU
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 10 million
EUR 13 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the deployment of solar home systems in Benin. The solar home systems are composed of a solar panel, a central unit (including battery storage, an energy management system / charge controller and communication technology) and several appliances and will be sold on a payment plan basis to individual beneficiaries located in Benin under pay-as-you-go contracts.

The operation aims at facilitating access to energy for households and micro-entrepreneurs in Benin by financing the design, production, distribution, installation and payment plans of about 107 000 Solar Home Systems. These Solar Home Systems provide basic, clean energy services, such as lighting and phone charging to households without grid access, who otherwise have to rely on inferior and more expensive alternatives. The operation is expected to significantly improve the living conditions of the final beneficiaries and thereby generate high development impact

Additionality and Impact

The EIB financing will support the Promoter in providing clean and sustainable energy to currently un-electrified households in Benin, replacing the use of polluting fossil fuel alternatives. The operation thereby contributes to Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and sustainable economic development goals and is therefore aligned with the current and upcoming National Indicate Programme, as well as with EIB lending priority objectives.

Such clean energy solutions, as financed by this project, suffer from market failures linked to the non-internalisation of the climate, environmental, and health benefits from sustainable energy solutions, which inhibit a stronger uptake of solar home systems and result in an overuse of polluting fossil fuel alternatives.

SHS companies suffer from financing constraints due to the relative novelty of this business model and the credit risk from providing payment plans to low-income clients without formal employment. The resulting difficulty to raise funding restrains the possibility of companies to offer the PAYGo (lease-to-own schemes) which are critical for the affordability of SHS.

EIB financing enables the Promoter to finance the growth of their business and offer affordable rates to end customers. It is expected that the operation will create a very high social benefit, by providing clean and reliable electricity and replacing polluting and harmful off-grid alternatives. The promoter has a solid governance system in place which appears well suited for the governance risks of the promoter's business environment. 

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The operation is expected to have overall significant positive environmental and social impact by providing clean energy to households that are currently un-served or under-served by the grid and mostly reliant on polluting and dangerous energy sources. Limited negative environmental impacts could arise from health and safety issues related to the inappropriate handling of batteries (notably at the time of disposal) and disposal of old devices (e.g. kerosene lanterns, candles, flashlights and generators for lighting). Considerable e-waste is only expected to arise from the operation in five to seven years and the Promoter is looking into potential e-waste handling schemes in the country/in the region, to ensure the maximisation of the re-use of components, whilst ensuring the appropriate handling of polluting items like batteries.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Documents liés
22/02/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Fiche récapitulative
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Fiche technique
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Communiqués associés
Bénin : nouvelle initiative BEI – ENGIE Energy Access : un accès transformé à une énergie hors réseau fiable et abordable

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Date de publication
22 Feb 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
150639198
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200836
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Bénin
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
Fiche récapitulative
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Fiche technique
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Communiqués associés
Bénin : nouvelle initiative BEI – ENGIE Energy Access : un accès transformé à une énergie hors réseau fiable et abordable
De l’énergie solaire pour l’Afrique rurale

Bénin : nouvelle initiative BEI – ENGIE Energy Access : un accès transformé à une énergie hors réseau fiable et abordable
Article sur un sujet connexe
De l’énergie solaire pour l’Afrique rurale
Fiche technique
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Fiche récapitulative
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
22/02/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION

Au cœur du projet

Pourquoi et comment

Transformer l’accès à l’électricité en Afrique de l’Ouest

Pourquoi

  • Environ 600 millions de personnes n’ont pas accès à l’électricité en Afrique subsaharienne.
  • Au Bénin, seulement 40 % de la population dispose d’électricité.
  • Pour s’éclairer et recharger leurs téléphones portables, les ménages utilisent habituellement du pétrole, un combustible coûteux, polluant et inefficace.
  • Les sources d’énergie propres et durables telles que les dispositifs solaires et les kits solaires domestiques sont coûteux.

Comment

  • Des formules de paiement en plusieurs versements (« Pay as you go ») pour donner accès à des kits solaires domestiques pour 20 centimes par jour
  • Les clients n’ont pas à supporter la totalité du coût des kits solaires, tels que les panneaux solaires et les miniréseaux.
  • Déploiement de 107 000 kits solaires domestiques de haute qualité au Bénin.

Secteurs et pays

Bénin Climat et environnement Développement - international Énergie Cohésion sociale et territoriale

Impact

De l’énergie propre, fiable et abordable

La Banque européenne d’investissement a signé un prêt de 10 millions d’euros avec ENGIE Energy Access Bénin, une filiale d’ENGIE.

Il permettra à environ 643 000 personnes d’accéder à de l’énergie propre dans ce pays d’Afrique de l’Ouest.

REGARDER LA VIDÉO

5:49

custom-preview

Récit

Donner accès à des kits solaires pour moins de 20 centimes par jour

"ENGIE Energy Access vend l’accès aux produits énergétiques à crédit, afin de les rendre abordables pour ses clients."
Gillian-Alexandre Huart

directeur général d’ENGIE Energy Access

Au Bénin, on constate une disparité importante d’accès à l’électricité entre les zones urbaines (70 %) et rurales (18 %). Environ cinq millions de personnes n’ont pas accès à l’électricité. Seuls 10 % des ménages utilisent actuellement des solutions solaires hors réseau.

Les sources d’énergie propres et durables comme les dispositifs solaires et les kits solaires domestiques pour les ménages hors réseau sont coûteuses, ce qui représente un défi pour ceux ayant des revenus moyens ou faibles.

ENGIE Energy Access, principal fournisseur de formules de tarification à l’usage et de miniréseaux en Afrique, propose une solution en plusieurs versements. Les clients peuvent effectuer de petits paiements pour débloquer le système pour une journée ou une semaine d’utilisation à la fois, jusqu’à ce qu’ils aient payé le prix en totalité et que le système soit débloqué de façon permanente.

Cette solution de paiement rend l’accès à une électricité de base plus facile et plus abordable. Les clients n’ont pas à payer la totalité des coûts initiaux des installations solaires et sont en mesure de rembourser le coût de l’équipement au fil des ans à moins de 20 centimes par jour.

Les dispositifs solaires hors réseau peuvent également entraîner une réduction significative de la pollution atmosphérique dans les foyers en supplantant les lampes au kérosène, réduisant ainsi les problèmes de santé et les accidents.

 

Écoutez notre podcast sur les solutions énergétiques respectueuses du climat :

 

ENGIE Energy Access
"Plus d’un million de ménages au Bénin n’ont pas accès à une énergie moderne et durable."
Hendrik Engelmann-Pilger

économiste principal à la Banque européenne d’investissement.

L’énergie solaire hors réseau relève les défis de la distribution d’énergie en Afrique

Les solutions d’énergie solaire hors réseau, telles que les kits solaires domestiques, offrent un accès immédiat à une électricité abordable, propre et fiable dans des endroits où les raccordements au réseau ou à de miniréseaux ne sont pas encore réalisables sur le plan économique ou technique.

Elles remédient au problème de la distribution jusqu’au « dernier kilomètre », en apportant des biens et des services essentiels (tels que l’éclairage, la recharge des téléphones portables, la radio, la télévision et la réfrigération) aux communautés rurales éloignées qui utilisent des technologies alimentées à l’énergie solaire.

« En fin de compte, cette nouvelle initiative apportera des avantages économiques, sociaux, éducatifs et sanitaires aux ménages et aux microentreprises qui ne peuvent pas être raccordés au réseau électrique national », affirme Romain Constant, chargé d’investissement à la Banque européenne d’investissement.

ENGIE Energy Access
"L’opération proposée favorisera également l’activité du secteur privé, la diversification économique et la création d’emplois au Bénin."
Romain Constant

chargé d’investissement à la Banque européenne d’investissement

Sur le même sujet

14 novembre 2022

De l’énergie solaire pour l’Afrique rurale

Le modèle d’énergie solaire hors réseau à grande échelle d’ENGIE transforme l’accès des zones rurales en Afrique, répondant au défi majeur de la distribution
Bénin Afrique subsaharienne Climat et environnement Énergie
16 novembre 2022

Une crise pour dynamiser la transition verte

Pour les Européens, une transition climatique est la meilleure réponse à la crise énergétique, les plus gros consommateurs d’énergie devant payer plus
États-Unis d'Amérique Ukraine Chine Royaume-Uni Amérique du Nord Voisinage oriental Pays de l’élargissement Asie et Pacifique Énergie
19 octobre 2022

La finance en Afrique 2022 : naviguer en eaux troubles

Avec le concours du partenariat Making Finance Work for Africa (MFW4A), la Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI) a achevé l’édition 2022 de son enquête annuelle sur les banques en Afrique. Dans le cadre de La finance en Afrique 2022 : naviguer en eaux troubles, le septième rapport de cette série, la BEI a mené, entre avril et juin 2022, une enquête auprès de 70 banques en Afrique subsaharienne afin de comprendre comment la guerre en Ukraine influe sur les banques et de connaître leur point de vue sur les prêts climatiques, les prêts sexospécifiques et l’accélération de la transformation numérique du secteur.
Climat Numérique et télécoms Diversité et égalité hommes-femmes Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Développement - international Climat et environnement
Fiche technique
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Fiche récapitulative
BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BENIN OFF-GRID SOLAR ACCELERATION
Communiqués associés
Bénin : nouvelle initiative BEI – ENGIE Energy Access : un accès transformé à une énergie hors réseau fiable et abordable
Article sur un sujet connexe
De l’énergie solaire pour l’Afrique rurale

