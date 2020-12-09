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SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

Signature(s)

Montant
110 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Bulgarie : 110 000 000 €
Transports : 110 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
25/11/2022 : 50 000 000 €
14/09/2021 : 60 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/08/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
Communiqués associés
Bulgarie : la BEI et la municipalité de Sofia signent un accord de prêt de 60 millions d’EUR à l’appui de projets de mobilité durable

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
9 décembre 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 14/09/2021
20200758
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
SOFIA MUNICIPALITY
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 110 million
EUR 232 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Multi-year programme of investments supporting the construction and rehabilitation of municipal roads, tramways, cycling and walking, and other urban infrastructure in Sofia Municipality.

The operation includes the co-financing of urban transport investments in Sofia, Bulgaria, covering a six-year period: 2020-2025. The proposed investments reference the General Development Plan for Sofia and some schemes may be included in an Operational Programme in Bulgaria and co-funded with EU grants. The type of investments proposed at this stage include the construction and rehabilitation of urban/municipal roads and structures, tramway infrastructure, and walking and cycling measures.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation supports transport investments consistent with the General Development Plan for Sofia (updated 2017) and the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP) for Sofia (2019). The proposed investments in the programme are focused on the construction and rehabilitation of sections of the primary road/street network, sections of the tramway, and walking and cycling infrastructure. Other potential investments include public transport and EV infrastructure. These investments will collectively develop mobility in Sofia in-line with the long-term development objectives for an integrated, sustainable and environmentally friendly transport system.


It is expected that the project will primarily address efficiency (congestion) and green (environmental externalities) market failures. The nature of the schemes means the benefits can only be realised with public investment. At the city-level, transport user benefits are expected from the implementation of the programme components including travel time savings, reduced greenhouse gas emissions (including carbon), improved air quality and fewer road accidents. The public promoter is known to the Bank. The investment programme is aligned to EIB Climate Bank Roadmap and this will be further confirmed for all sub-projects allocated under the operation.


The EIB's contribution is very important in view of the promoter's limited access to long-term funding to support the sustainable implementation of key urban mobility infrastructure projects. The affordable borrowing rates, longer maturities and grace periods would contribute to the alleviation of the city's budget constraints and ultimately improve the living conditions of citizens benefiting from the project.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The operation is multi-scheme and multi-year classified under a Framework Loan. Some of the schemes, in particular urban roads and tramway infrastructure, may fall under the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU). Compliance with the EIA Directive in addition to the SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) and Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively) is to be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
11/08/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Bulgarie : la BEI et la municipalité de Sofia signent un accord de prêt de 60 millions d’EUR à l’appui de projets de mobilité durable

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
Date de publication
11 Aug 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
134960442
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200758
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Bulgarie
Disponible au public
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SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
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SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
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Bulgarie : la BEI et la municipalité de Sofia signent un accord de prêt de 60 millions d’EUR à l’appui de projets de mobilité durable

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Bulgarie : la BEI et la municipalité de Sofia signent un accord de prêt de 60 millions d’EUR à l’appui de projets de mobilité durable
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Related public register
11/08/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SOFIA ROADS AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY

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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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