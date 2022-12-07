APS PADOVA TRAMWAY LINE

The Project concerns the construction of a new tramline in the city of Padova (SIR 3) and improvements to and operational integration with the existing line. The Project includes investments in new infrastructure as well as existing and new rolling stock and battery technology for catenary free operation.

The Project is part of the Promoter's strategy related to sustainable transport as outlined in its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and contributes to its objective of reducing the modal share of private cars to the benefit of public and active transport. As such, the Project is consistent with the objectives of the EU Green Deal as well as the EC Smart and Sustainable Mobility Strategy, and contributes to the EIB's Public Policy Goals related to Sustainable Cities and Regions as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

The Project is expected to address usual market failures related to transport and urban mobility and to deliver economic benefits in terms of the overall efficiency of urban public transport, including time savings and average operating costs. In addition, a decrease in road congestion, greenhouse gas emissions, air and noise pollution as well as an increase in road safety is expected. In social terms, the Project will provide more affordable mobility solutions and facilitate accessibility to employment, education and health services. The Promoter's capacity to implement the project is deemed good.

The Bank's technical assistance was limited as the project was already well developed. The terms and conditions of the EIB financing - tailored to the underlying Project milestones - are expected to facilitate a timely and cost-efficient implementation of the Project.