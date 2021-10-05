MODERNISATION DU RESEAU ROUTIER AU TCHAD

The project concerns the design, reconstruction and upgrading of some 229 km of the road corridor N'Djamena - Moundou - Cameroon Border.

The project addresses market failures related to accessibility and connectivity of Chad as a landlocked country and offers local inhabitants and workers a safer environment. It improves transport conditions, including service level, road safety and climate resilience.

The project contributes to Chad and EU development priorities and policy towards Africa, being one of the strategic corridors of the Global Gateway Africa initiative. The operation contributes to the NDICI objectives and is in line with Chad's National Development Plan (2017 - 2021) still active.

Most of the benefits of the project are travel time, vehicle operating cost savings and safety benefits obtained through better infrastructure quality. The project will have a positive impact on employment.

The Bank provides technical contribution on project preparation and implementation with particular attention to road safety and climate resilience concerns. The Bank also offers a set of favourable financial conditions to the borrower.

The proposed operation is expected to contribute to the achievement of most of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular 1, 3, 8, 9, 10, 13 and 17.



