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SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT

Signature(s)

Montant
75 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine : 75 000 000 €
Transports : 75 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
15/06/2023 : 35 000 000 €
17/03/2021 : 40 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : la BEI prête 40 millions d’EUR en faveur de l’amélioration du réseau de transport urbain dans le canton de Sarajevo
Article sur un sujet connexe
Sarajevo, une ville plus propre et plus verte

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
14 mai 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 17/03/2021
20190820
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT
CANTON OF SARAJEVO
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 75 million
EUR 185 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the reconstruction, modernisation and extension of the tram line in Sarajevo and the trolley bus network, by purchasing new trolley busses and trams, building new tram lines and tracks. It also includes road components (1st and 9th transversal road and South longitudinal road).

The aim is improve the urban transport in the Canton of Sarajevo, one of the ten canton of the Federation entity in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The project will improve the network and the level of services for the benefit of both the city and users. The operation supports the EIB's mandate objectives for the Candidate countries, by promoting sustainable and less polluting transport systems and safety investments.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

If situated in the EU, manufacturing trolleybuses and trams does not fall within the scope of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for those components. During appraisal, the Bank will review the measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old trolleybuses and trams, as well as the design and manufacture of new trolleybuses and trams to confirm that best available technologies are applied. In the case of infrastructure components, if situated in the EU, these could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive and could be subject to screening. For these components, compliance with the requirements of the EIA Directives and the development consents will be reviewed during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders be published in the EU Official Journal, as necessary. The EIB will enter into a delegation agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the project procurement of the purchase of trams in line with the Procedural Framework between EIB and EBRD for procurement in joint co-financed public sector.

Garantie au titre du MPE
Commentaires

This operation is covered by the ELM Political Risk Guarantee.

The operation is expected to generate savings in local air/noise emissions as well as a reduction in green-house gas emissions as a result of the expected modal shift of passengers from private road transport to public transport modes or at least help to maintain the modal share of public transport as much as possible.

Documents liés
02/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : la BEI prête 40 millions d’EUR en faveur de l’amélioration du réseau de transport urbain dans le canton de Sarajevo

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT
Date de publication
2 Oct 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
130635589
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190820
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
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Related public register
02/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT
Fiche technique
SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : la BEI prête 40 millions d’EUR en faveur de l’amélioration du réseau de transport urbain dans le canton de Sarajevo
Article sur un sujet connexe
Sarajevo, une ville plus propre et plus verte

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Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : la BEI prête 40 millions d’EUR en faveur de l’amélioration du réseau de transport urbain dans le canton de Sarajevo
Article sur un sujet connexe
Sarajevo, une ville plus propre et plus verte
Autres liens
Related public register
02/10/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SARAJEVO URBAN TRANSPORT PROJECT

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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