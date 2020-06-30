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ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI

Signature(s)

Montant
65 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Lituanie : 65 000 000 €
Énergie : 65 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
30/06/2020 : 65 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Communiqués associés
Soutien européen, sous la forme d’un prêt BEI, au projet d’interconnexion gazière entre la Pologne et la Lituanie

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
31 août 2020
Statut
Référence
Signé | 30/06/2020
20190476
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
AB AMBER GRID
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 65 million
EUR 132 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the financing of the gas interconnection between Poland and Lithuania. The objective of the project is to integrate the Baltic States gas market into the larger EU gas market and diversify gas supply sources. The project will also increase the security and reliability of gas supplies.

As the first high-pressure gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Poland, the project is aimed at improving energy security throughout the Eastern Baltic region by diversifying options for gas flows, integrating the region with the EU natural gas markets, and increasing market liquidity and competition in the region. The project therefore addresses important challenges specific to this vulnerable region regarding gas supply, namely through energy security of supply and market integration and liberalisation.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Based on their technical characteristics and the criteria and thresholds defined in EU legislation, both the Lithuanian and Polish sections of the Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The screening procedure resulted in the requirement of a full EIA to be processed on both sides of the PL-LT border, after which the environmental permits were issued by the competent authorities of each country. The EIB will be financing only the Lithuanian side of the GIPL Project. Cumulative impact assessments were carried out in both countries, as well as a transboundary environmental impact assessment, with no particular issues raised as a result of these procedures. The environmental and social aspects will be assessed as part of the project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as amended by Directive 2007/66/EC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
08/07/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Soutien européen, sous la forme d’un prêt BEI, au projet d’interconnexion gazière entre la Pologne et la Lituanie

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Date de publication
8 Jul 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
124038449
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20190476
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
Date de publication
11 Sep 2020
Langue
lithuanien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133407200
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190476
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
Date de publication
11 Sep 2020
Langue
lithuanien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133406585
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190476
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
Date de publication
11 Sep 2020
Langue
lithuanien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133407036
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190476
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
Date de publication
11 Sep 2020
Langue
lithuanien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133404421
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190476
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
Date de publication
11 Sep 2020
Langue
lithuanien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133401988
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190476
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
Date de publication
11 Sep 2020
Langue
lithuanien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133400978
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190476
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
Date de publication
11 Sep 2020
Langue
lithuanien
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133407316
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20190476
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Date de publication
20 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168807539
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20190476
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Lituanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Fiche technique
ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Communiqués associés
Soutien européen, sous la forme d’un prêt BEI, au projet d’interconnexion gazière entre la Pologne et la Lituanie

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Soutien européen, sous la forme d’un prêt BEI, au projet d’interconnexion gazière entre la Pologne et la Lituanie
Autres liens
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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