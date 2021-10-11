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JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES

Signature(s)

Montant
94 507 900 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Jordanie : 94 507 900 €
Eau, assainissement : 94 507 900 €
Date(s) de signature
28/03/2025 : 24 300 000 €
16/12/2021 : 70 207 900 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES
Communiqués associés
Les ministres jordaniens saluent le soutien de la BEI de 70 millions d’EUR pour améliorer l’utilisation de l’eau, ressource rare dans la vallée du Jourdain

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
11 octobre 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/12/2021
20180858
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES
MINISTRY OF WATER AND IRRIGATION - HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF JORDAN
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 95 million
EUR 134 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The project involves the implementation of measures to increase the efficiency of the use of water resources in the Jordan Valley.

The overall long-term objectives of the project are to contribute to the following: (i) support the Government of Jordan in achieving measurable improvement and greater sustainability of the water sector as set out in Jordan's National Water Strategy 2016-2025, (ii) reallocation of fresh water resources from agricultural use to potable water supply and contributing to the best management of the existing water resources, (iii) improvement in the efficiency of bulk irrigation water delivery, (iv) increased security of water supply for both domestic and agriculture uses through adaptation to the impacts of climate change, (v) job creation, during construction and through the safeguarding of agricultural activities in one of the poorest areas of Jordan. The project is of high priority for the Jordanian government and is fully in line with EU and EIB priorities and objectives in the country. The project is in line with national priorities, and in particular the National Water Strategy 2016-2025, which identifies the responsible and efficient water management for all uses based on Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) as a strategic objective for the water sector. The project contributes to the priority areas of intervention in Jordan identified in the EU Joint Communication on Renewed Partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood, published in February 2021, specifically by supporting a green and resilient recovery in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Paris Agreement and the external dimension of the European Green Deal. The project is also expected to contribute to the objectives of the Team Europe Initiative on the Jordanian water sector by tackling non-revenue water and sustainable water resources management as well as given the expected combination of EU NIP, KfW and EIB funding.

Additionnalité et impact

The project involves the implementation of measures to increase the efficiency of the use of water resources in the Jordan Valley thus reducing water losses and contributing to climate change adaptation. It helps mitigate market failures by financing drinking and irrigation water supply infrastructure generating positive externalities, which are not internalised and hence require public intervention. The project thus contributes significantly to the objectives of Jordan's National Water Strategy, the EU Joint Communication on Renewed Partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood, and the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap and Adaptation Plan. The benefits of the project include increased availability of water for domestic, municipal and industrial uses. EIB's financial and non-financial contribution to the project is excellent. The Bank is complementing an advantageous financing package combining loans and grants from KfW, the EU and EIB. In addition, the Bank provided technical expertise in the origination and structuring of the proposed operation, primarily through the feasibility study, which was funded and managed by EIB. 

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Inside the EU, the project components would be categorised under Annex II and therefore would be subject to environmental screening to define if an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would be required according to the relevant competent authority. The project EIA categorisation will be confirmed during appraisal. Climate change and adaptation aspects will be examined during the appraisal. The Bank will assess the environmental and social aspects of the project during appraisal to ensure adherence to its standards.

The Promoter will have to ensure that procurement for investments financed by the EIB will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie au titre du MPE
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Documents liés
11/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES
24/11/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Les ministres jordaniens saluent le soutien de la BEI de 70 millions d’EUR pour améliorer l’utilisation de l’eau, ressource rare dans la vallée du Jourdain

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES
Date de publication
11 Oct 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
150216266
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180858
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Jordanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES
Date de publication
24 Nov 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
150241622
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180858
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Jordanie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES
Fiche technique
JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES
Communiqués associés
Les ministres jordaniens saluent le soutien de la BEI de 70 millions d’EUR pour améliorer l’utilisation de l’eau, ressource rare dans la vallée du Jourdain

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Les ministres jordaniens saluent le soutien de la BEI de 70 millions d’EUR pour améliorer l’utilisation de l’eau, ressource rare dans la vallée du Jourdain
Autres liens
Related public register
11/10/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES
Related public register
24/11/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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