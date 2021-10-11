JORDAN VALLEY WATER RESOURCES

The overall long-term objectives of the project are to contribute to the following: (i) support the Government of Jordan in achieving measurable improvement and greater sustainability of the water sector as set out in Jordan's National Water Strategy 2016-2025, (ii) reallocation of fresh water resources from agricultural use to potable water supply and contributing to the best management of the existing water resources, (iii) improvement in the efficiency of bulk irrigation water delivery, (iv) increased security of water supply for both domestic and agriculture uses through adaptation to the impacts of climate change, (v) job creation, during construction and through the safeguarding of agricultural activities in one of the poorest areas of Jordan. The project is of high priority for the Jordanian government and is fully in line with EU and EIB priorities and objectives in the country. The project is in line with national priorities, and in particular the National Water Strategy 2016-2025, which identifies the responsible and efficient water management for all uses based on Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) as a strategic objective for the water sector. The project contributes to the priority areas of intervention in Jordan identified in the EU Joint Communication on Renewed Partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood, published in February 2021, specifically by supporting a green and resilient recovery in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Paris Agreement and the external dimension of the European Green Deal. The project is also expected to contribute to the objectives of the Team Europe Initiative on the Jordanian water sector by tackling non-revenue water and sustainable water resources management as well as given the expected combination of EU NIP, KfW and EIB funding.