A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T)

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Extension of an 81-km long section of 2x2 lane highway between Tuszyn and Czestochowa in southern/central Poland to a motorway standard along the existing alignment forming part of the broader A1 motorway route from the Baltic coast to the border with the Czech Republic in the Baltic-Adriatic TEN-T corridor.
The project concerns the extending of about 81 km long section of the existing 2x2 lane highway between Tuszyn and Czestochowa in south central Poland to a 2x3 and 2x4 motorway standard along the existing alignment. It forms part of the broader A1 motorway route in Poland from Gdynia on the Baltic coast to the Czech Republic border at Gorzyczki and will facilitate the passage of long distance traffic along the Baltic - Adriatic TEN-T corridor. The project closes the remaining gap of motorway standard road connection along the route and directly complements previous EIB operations along A1 Motorway. The economic benefits expected include time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users on the corridor due to enhanced road capacity. The project may also offer some modest safety and environmental benefits to be assessed. The project is located in a less developed region according to EU average per capita income, and will benefit the economic development of this region.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU) requiring a full EIA procedure. EIAs have been done for all sections and Environmental Decisions were issued by the Competent Authorities. Compliance with the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC, as amended) is to be assessed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.