Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T)

Signature(s)

Montant
300 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Pologne : 300 000 000 €
Transports : 300 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
23/05/2019 : 300 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T)
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek C
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek B
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Ocena oddziaływania na środowisko
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek D
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek A
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T)

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
18 juillet 2018
Statut
Référence
Signé | 23/05/2019
20180067
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T)
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION / GDDKIA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 300 million
EUR 714 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Extension of an 81-km long section of 2x2 lane highway between Tuszyn and Czestochowa in southern/central Poland to a motorway standard along the existing alignment forming part of the broader A1 motorway route from the Baltic coast to the border with the Czech Republic in the Baltic-Adriatic TEN-T corridor.

The project concerns the extending of about 81 km long section of the existing 2x2 lane highway between Tuszyn and Czestochowa in south central Poland to a 2x3 and 2x4 motorway standard along the existing alignment. It forms part of the broader A1 motorway route in Poland from Gdynia on the Baltic coast to the Czech Republic border at Gorzyczki and will facilitate the passage of long distance traffic along the Baltic - Adriatic TEN-T corridor. The project closes the remaining gap of motorway standard road connection along the route and directly complements previous EIB operations along A1 Motorway. The economic benefits expected include time savings and vehicle operating cost reductions for road users on the corridor due to enhanced road capacity. The project may also offer some modest safety and environmental benefits to be assessed. The project is located in a less developed region according to EU average per capita income, and will benefit the economic development of this region.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU) requiring a full EIA procedure. EIAs have been done for all sections and Environmental Decisions were issued by the Competent Authorities. Compliance with the Birds and Habitats Directives (2009/147/EC and 92/43/EEC, as amended) is to be assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
13/11/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T)
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek C
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek B
14/11/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Ocena oddziaływania na środowisko
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek D
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek A
10/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T)

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T)
Date de publication
13 Nov 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82764905
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180067
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek C
Date de publication
14 Nov 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82559745
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20180067
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
Date de publication
14 Nov 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82553665
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20180067
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
Date de publication
14 Nov 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82556378
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20180067
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek B
Date de publication
14 Nov 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82559744
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20180067
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Ocena oddziaływania na środowisko
Date de publication
14 Nov 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82554806
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180067
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek D
Date de publication
14 Nov 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82554079
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20180067
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek A
Date de publication
14 Nov 2018
Langue
Bosniaque
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
82556685
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20180067
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T)
Date de publication
10 Oct 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240488742
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social
Numéro du projet
20180067
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Pologne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T)
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek C
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek B
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Ocena oddziaływania na środowisko
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek D
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Résumé non technique - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T) - Raport o oddziaływaniu przedsięwzięcia na środowisko - Odcinek A
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Fiche d’achèvement d’un point de vue environnemental et social - A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T)
Fiche technique
A1 MOTORWAY TUSZYN CZESTOCHOWA (TEN-T)

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes