DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Services - Activités immobilières
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
The project comprises the delivery of the Dublin Airport Capital Investment Plan. It consists of a number of infrastructure enhancements at Dublin Airport, designed to: increase operational and commercial resilience, ensure that the highest levels of aviation safety and security are preserved and improve the passenger experience through facility improvements. Major works include the structural overlay and rehabilitation of the airport's existing main and secondary runways, the upgrade of the baggage screening system, the expansion and rehabilitation of aircraft parking stands and a range of improvements to the terminal buildings and the construction of landside office space.
The project will allow the promoter to introduce new baggage screening at the airport and also to improve the operational resilience as a result of the upgrade of existing infrastructure, simplification of airside flows, increase in aircraft parking stands and construction of a parallel taxiway. Overall, the project will significantly improve passenger service standards.
The project would normally be classified under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required or not. Alignment to this and to other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2004/17/EC / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
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