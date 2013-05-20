DUBLIN AIRPORT OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE UPGRADE

The project would normally be classified under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required or not. Alignment to this and to other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2004/17/EC / 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.